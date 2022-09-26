Hard-Working Squirrel Fills Subaru Forester Engine Bay With 558 Walnuts

Every year, there’s a clash between the human civilization and the animal realm fought with walnuts. In one of the latest episodes, one Subaru Forester owner returned from a one-week vacation to find her vehicle engine bay stuffed with exactly 558 walnuts. And yes, she counted.
We know squirrels can be hard-working animals when they gather their winter provisions. More often than nut (sorry, I couldn’t help), they use vehicle cavities to store the harvest. There are countless stories about squirrel-induced vehicle vandalism. While this seems funny seeing it on social media, it sure isn’t when you need your car and you find out it is nut working.
Kathleen LaForce left for a one-week vacation, leaving her Subaru Forester parked outside. When she got back to her car, she probably had the surprise of her lifetime. We imagine she tried to start the engine when she realized something was off. Raising the hood, she discovered the engine bay filled to the brim with black walnuts. She took a picture and shared it on the Wild Green Memes for Ecological Friends page on Facebook, and her post quickly became viral.
While Kathleen doesn’t say how long it took her to clean up the mess, we know she had the time of her life doing it. She even counted every walnut, and that’s how we know there were 558 of them under the hood. In a walnut-driven pissing contest, we think Kathleen’s Subaru would beat just about anything. “My Subaru has 558 walnuts, is bigger than yours” could be a good line. Well, the squirrel has them, most of them anyway.
“The squirrel was gently shooed out of the car and got to keep most of their walnuts! I still felt terrible for undoing all their hard work,” wrote Kathleen on Facebook. The post attracted more than 22,000 reactions, 1,100 comments, and 10,000 shares. Hopefully, the Subaru is still in working order.
