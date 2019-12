The Neunelfer we're talking about had been abandoned for years, with the air-cooled toy having recently being rescued. We're talking about a 1974 Porsche 911 Targa, which spent its time somewhere in Geneva. And when the specialists taking the car towards a better future (more on this below) popped the hood, they discovered the entire engine compartment was loaded with walnuts.Truth be told, the 2.7-liter flat-six heart of this Neunelfer did leave plenty of room for the little animals to go about their business. And it looks like they were extremely serious in their effort.In fact, you can notice the car, along with the boxer "stash" thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, which includes photos coming from Porsche Switzerland. So yes, it' safe to say that the air-cooled machine we have here is now in good hands."What about the future?" I hear you asking. Well, it looks like there's a lot of work to be done by all the parties involved.As far as the squirrels are concerned, they'll have to find another safe location for storing their food. And when it comes to the car, there are no details about its restoration process. However, it's obvious that, with or without going through an auction first, this Targa will once again shine - here's to hoping the machine is enjoyed as its maker intended rather than being given the garage queen treatment after the well-deserved restoration.