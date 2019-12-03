Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Paints the Cayenne Coupe in Quarzite Grey Metallic

Exclusive Manufaktur is Porsche’s personalization arm, and their latest creation to hit the Internet is this sexy Cayenne Coupe. Based on the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the one-off sports utility vehicle presents itself as “understated and elegant” thanks to the Quarzite Grey Metallic paintwork.
The interior is matched in Slate Grey, and those wheels are 21s that add $1,650 to the $164,400 starting price. A sports exhaust system is also featured, finished with silver tailpipes. This optional extra retails at $3,220 while the Sport Design Package with gloss-black detailing costs $5,660.
Something that doesn’t quite fit the spec comes in the form of yellow brake calipers. Yellow isn’t exactly understated, and as you can tell, it sticks out like a sore thumb against the rest of the exterior. As for the cabin, Exclusive Manufaktur wasn’t joking about the understated look.
There’s even a Porsche crest embossed in the leather wrapping the center armrest, and if you were wondering, such an apparently small detail will set you back $450. With all due respect, chances are this baby here is $180,000 – if not more than that – including the destination and handling fee.
Cayenne Coupe needs no explanation, but to the uninitiated, Turbo S E-Hybrid is the highest-performing powertrain available. The plug-in hybridization revolves around a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and e-motor, totaling 680 PS and 900 Nm of torque. That’s 671 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, figures that would make even the Porsche 911 Turbo S blush with admiration.
Polarizing as it may be, the Cayenne Coupe has a well-defined role in Porsche’s lineup. It’s the cooler sibling to the Cayenne, an alternative to the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and don’t forget the appeal of the Porsche badges up front and on the steering wheel.
Even though it’s not as roomy as the Cayenne, the Cayenne Coupe is more expensive across the board. The entry-level specification is $8,500 costlier while the difference between the Turbo S E-Hybrid models is $2,500.
