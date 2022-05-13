The Subaru Forester Gets Top Safety Pick+ Accolade for MY 2022

LATCH

???? The 2022 Subaru Forester, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from IIHS.



Details: https://t.co/0bzvFoAKs8 pic.twitter.com/q6e8irgHL8 — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) May 12, 2022

“The Forester, beloved by so many, has earned its 16th consecutive Top Safety Pick award,” declared big kahuna Thomas J. Doll. “We’re committed to providing customers with vehicles set to the highest safety standards year over year, and this streak is a testament to that commitment.”To qualify for either award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in every single crashworthiness evaluation, including the passenger-side small overlap front test. The Forester aced every single one of them, along with every avoidance and mitigation evaluation. The nonprofit organization has also awarded good ratings for the seat belt reminders andease of use.With a starting price of $25,195 excluding destination charge, the Forester is a pretty inspired choice in the compact utility vehicle segment. Subaru delivered no fewer than 154,723 units in the United States of America last year, down from 176,996 in 2020 due to the ongoing chip shortage and that pesky virus. No fewer than six trim levels are currently offered, starting with the base grade that flaunts a helluva lot of goodies completely as standard.Typical of a Subaru, a 182-hp boxer engine and all-wheel drive are featured. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology also needs to be mentioned, along with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED steering-responsive headlights, and automatic climate control.Wilderness is the name of the most rugged specification available. Priced at $33,520 sans taxes, this grade boasts 9.2 inches of ground clearance, Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain rubber mounted on 17-inch wheels with a matter-black finish, dual-function X-Mode with hill descent control, water-repellent upholstery, a 180-degree front camera system, and copper trim.