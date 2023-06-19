Subaru BRZ Races Subaru WRX, Victor May Surprise You

The BRZ and WRX may come from the same automaker with boxer engines and manual transmissions as standard, yet under the skin, they couldn't be more different. From the driven wheels to how they produce power and their curb weights, plenty of details need to be taken into consideration before hitting the track to see which is better in a drag race.
The good folks at Edmunds do it differently from the usual standing quarter mile, though. Their U-Drag Race format begins with a quarter mile, followed by a braking zone and a hairpin turn. The contenders then duke it out back to the start/finish line.
That being said, let's take a look at how these Subarus stack up in terms of power, torque, curb weight, and starting price. Finished in Ice Silver Metallic, the BRZ is the lighter of the bunch, tipping the scales at 2,815 pounds (1,277 kilograms) compared to 3,297 pounds (1,495 kilograms) for the WRX. Part of the reason the rally-bred sedan is heavier is – of course – its all-wheel-drive system, turbocharged witchcraft, larger footprint, and two extra doors. Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive should help it launch better, at least in theory.
Equipped with slightly wider tires, the WRX also rocks 271 horsepower compared to 228 ponies for the naturally-aspirated BRZ. Torque is officially rated at 258 pound-feet and 184 pound-feet, respectively, converting to 350 Nm and 250 Nm. Torque peaks sooner in the WRX thanks to turbocharging, namely at 2,000 revolutions per minute versus 3,700 revolutions per minute for the tail-happy sports coupe.
Last but certainly not least, only a few grand separate these siblings in pricing. The BRZ carries a starting price of $28,595 for the entry-level Premium trim, whereas the WRX can be yours for $30,605 at press time. With all that information out of the way, let's press the play button to see which of them is better in a U-Drag Race. Spoiler alert: it's not the WRX.
In the first race, the BRZ clocks 6.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), one tenth better than the WRX. It covers the quarter mile in 14.3 seconds compared to 14.5, then outcorners its brother with a full G versus 0.91 G. Across the start/finish line, the first run ends in 39.7 seconds for the BRZ compared to a respectable 39.9 seconds for the WRX.
As far as 0-60 acceleration is concerned, the tables turn in the second race, with the more practical sedan besting the sexier coupe by a couple of tenths. It also runs the quarter mile three tenths quicker, yet cannot match the 1.05 G of the BRZ in the hairpin corner. The BRZ surprisingly wins the second race as well, clocking 39.7 seconds compared to 39.8 seconds.
The question is, which one would you take on a winding road for a spirited drive on a sunny day?
