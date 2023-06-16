2024 Subaru Ascent Brings Nothing New at a Premium Over Its Predecessor

Following last summer's mid-cycle refresh, Subaru has now brought the Ascent into the 2024 model year. And rather surprisingly, it doesn't bring anything new but revised pricing, with the new family being a bit more expensive.
Kicking off the range is the base grade that has an MSRP of $34,195, $300 more than the 2023 model. It features an 11.6-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and SiriusXM Travel Link, tri-zone climate control, USB ports, and 18-inch alloys.
It is also equipped with LED headlights, reversing camera, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Stability Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and a few other safety systems. Under the hood, it retains the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that produces 260 hp (264 ps/194 kW) and 277 lb-ft (375 Nm) of torque. The unit is hooked up to a CVT and standard all-wheel drive.
For the Ascent Premium, Subaru is asking at least $36,795 before destination. This grade is offered with a Wi-Fi hotspot, rear privacy windows, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, heated side mirrors finished in the same hue as the exterior, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Auto Emergency Steering, and Blind-Spot Detection.
Prices for the Ascent Onyx Edition climb to $41,595, and for the Limited, you will have to cough out $41,895. The Onyx Edition Limited starts at $46,595, and if you want the Ascent Touring, then you are looking at a minimum of $48,495 before destination and dealer fees.
The top-of-the-line grade comes with premium audio by Harman Kardon, a power panoramic moonroof, a smart rearview mirror, a 180-degree front-view camera, and high-gloss black grille, satin-chrome power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals and chrome door handles. It also gets Java Brown Nappa leather upholstery stitched together with tan string, woodgrain-pattern trim with a matte look, and Slate Black Nappa leather with silver stitching on select exterior colors. Heated and ventilated front seats are also standard, and this trim level is offered as a seven-seater solely, but depending on the model, you can order your 2024 Ascent with seating for up to eight.
Depending on the selected grade, option packages comprise the Convenience Package, priced from $1,460, which brings keyless entry and go, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, HomeLink, power tailgate, and reverse automatic braking, and the Tech Package, with the 11.6-inch navigation, premium sound system, panoramic moonroof, and cargo cover from $3,550.
Subaru makes the Ascent at the Indiana facility in Lafayette, Indiana, next to the Crosstrek, Legacy, and Outback. The Crosstrek is their most affordable high-rider, priced from $24,995 for the 2024 model year, before destination, and the Solterra is the priciest, from $44,995.
