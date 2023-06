2024 Subaru Ascent Brings Nothing New at a Premium Over Its Predecessor

Adaptive Cruise Control

kW

CVT

Kicking off the range is the base grade that has an MSRP of $34,195, $300 more than the 2023 model . It features an 11.6-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and SiriusXM Travel Link, tri-zone climate control, USB ports, and 18-inch alloys.It is also equipped with LED headlights, reversing camera, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Stability Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning,with Lane Centering, and a few other safety systems. Under the hood, it retains the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that produces 260 hp (264 ps/194) and 277 lb-ft (375 Nm) of torque. The unit is hooked up to aand standard all-wheel drive.For the Ascent Premium , Subaru is asking at least $36,795 before destination. This grade is offered with a Wi-Fi hotspot, rear privacy windows, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, heated side mirrors finished in the same hue as the exterior, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Auto Emergency Steering, and Blind-Spot Detection.Prices for the Ascent Onyx Edition climb to $41,595, and for the Limited, you will have to cough out $41,895. The Onyx Edition Limited starts at $46,595, and if you want the Ascent Touring, then you are looking at a minimum of $48,495 before destination and dealer fees.The top-of-the-line grade comes with premium audio by Harman Kardon, a power panoramic moonroof, a smart rearview mirror, a 180-degree front-view camera, and high-gloss black grille, satin-chrome power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals and chrome door handles. It also gets Java Brown Nappa leather upholstery stitched together with tan string, woodgrain-pattern trim with a matte look, and Slate Black Nappa leather with silver stitching on select exterior colors. Heated and ventilated front seats are also standard, and this trim level is offered as a seven-seater solely, but depending on the model, you can order your 2024 Ascent with seating for up to eight.Depending on the selected grade , option packages comprise the Convenience Package, priced from $1,460, which brings keyless entry and go, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, HomeLink, power tailgate, and reverse automatic braking, and the Tech Package, with the 11.6-inch navigation, premium sound system, panoramic moonroof, and cargo cover from $3,550.Subaru makes the Ascent at the Indiana facility in Lafayette, Indiana, next to the Crosstrek, Legacy, and Outback. The Crosstrek is their most affordable high-rider, priced from $24,995 for the 2024 model year, before destination, and the Solterra is the priciest, from $44,995.