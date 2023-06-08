Subaru Recalls Certain Ascent Vehicles Over Insufficiently Tightened Ball Joint Castle Nut

The largest Subaru currently available to configure has been hit by a small-scale recall of merely five vehicles. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, either the left or right front lower control arm may feature an insufficiently tightened ball joint castle nut.
The Japanese automaker identified a loose castle nut during assembly at the Lafayette plant in Indiana back on April 6. This prompted Subaru to investigate said issue with Yorozu Automotive Tennessee, the supplier of the front lower control arm assembly. The part numbers for the front left/right lower control arm assemblies are 20202FL01A and 20202FL00A.
It was determined that assemblies from certain lot numbers were produced with loose nuts. Subaru implemented corrective actions the day it discovered this problem. Five vehicles equipped with suspect assemblies had been shipped to dealers. At press time, Subaru isn't aware of any field reports alleging ball joint separation from the lower control arm. In this scenario, suspect vehicles may experience a loss of control.
The Ascents in question were produced between March 31 and April 3. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect and – if necessary – replace the entire assembly at no charge to the customer. Of course, remedy assemblies feature properly torqued castle nuts. According to Subaru, owner notifications will be mailed by first-class mail sometime around June 30.
Categorized as midsize, the Ascent slots above the two-row Outback thanks to three-row seating, a longer wheelbase, and all that jazz. Typical of Subaru – unless we're talking about the BRZ – the Ascent comes with all-wheel drive as standard.
Its Subaruness extends to the boxer-type engine, a four-cylinder lump with a displacement of 2.4 liters. The chain-driven continuously variable transmission is also a trademark of the Japanese automaker, who identified the inherent advantages of the chain over the belt long ago. Pricing for the Ascent kicks off at $33,895, excluding the freight charge, making the family-oriented crossover more expensive than the WRX. The most expensive Scooby in the United States of America is the Solterra dual-motor electric utility vehicle.
There is a rumor according to which the Ascent is next in line to receive the Wilderness treatment. Considering that only 63,704 units were sold in 2022 in the United States, the rumor is wishful thinking at best. The Wilderness family comprises three nameplates at press time: the Outback (147,262 sold in 2022), the Forester (114,096), and Crosstrek (155,142).
Customers in the market for a brand-new Ascent are presented with the following trim levels: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Onyx Edition Limited, and Touring. Only the Base, Premium, and Limited feature eight seats. The remainder is available or comes standard with seating for seven peeps.
Those who aren't exactly convinced by the Ascent have plenty of alternatives in the segment, beginning with the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot. As for those who prefer a rear-biased platform, the Mazda CX-90 may be right up their alley with an inline-six engine or a plug-in hybrid built around a four-pot mill.
