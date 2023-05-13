Spy Photographers Snatch New Subaru WRX Variant, STI Ruled Out

What is Subaru actually testing here? Spotted in the United States of America, this Ice Silver Metallic prototype is – most likely – a performance variant of the WRX. Ignore the taped-off exterior badging and focus on the masked red brake calipers and trunk lid spoiler.
Based on the red paint, said calipers may be supplied by Italian brake specialist Brembo. The cross-drilled rotors also stand out. It's also possible for Subaru to be testing STI performance parts. Having mentioned Subaru Tecnica International, bear in mind that the STI was ruled out by the Japanese brand in 2022.
Why is there no VB-generation WRX STI planned for production? A year ago, Subaru told us that it's exploring different opportunities – including electrification – for the next generation. Emphasis on electrification and next generation. Subaru also made it clear that the next WRX STI won't be based on the Subaru Global Platform of the VB-generation WRX.
Saddening? It surely is, but also intriguing because Subaru doesn't have the research & development funds of a large automaker like Toyota. Speaking of which, Subaru has recently confirmed that it's working on three zero-emission crossovers. These all-electric sport utility vehicles are due to roll out by 2027, and their batteries will be procured through Toyota. The lesser of two partners didn't mention whether said crossovers would use Toyota platforms and electric drive units or not.
Separated from the Impreza in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the standalone WRX featured the FA20F powerplant. Stepping up to the STI got you the EJ257, which Subaru discontinued back in 2021. With the introduction of the VB, it didn't make too much sense to keep the 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer on life support because Subaru didn't have anything else to put it in.
The second coming of the standalone WRX features the FA24F, a 2.4-liter turbo four-pot engine connected to either a six-speed manual or… wait for it… the Subaru Performance Transmission. The Tokyo-based automaker is referring to a chain-driven continuously variable transmission rather than a lightning-quick DCT or a well-sorted auto. To the SPT's defense, it does boast two paddles and an eight-speed manual mode.
Not as torquey as the WRX S4 for Japan, the WRX for America develops 271 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) from 2,000 to 5,200 revolutions per minute. Given the nature of this vehicle, yours truly will refrain from boring you with acceleration and top speed claptrap.
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the VB originally retailed at $29,105 sans the $995 destination charge. When it crossed over into 2023, Subaru hiked up the starting price to $30,605 without a single addition to the list of standard and optional equipment.
The rally-bred sedan costs $30,605 at press time as well for the Base trim level. The range further comprises the Premium, Limited, and well-equipped GT. Only the latter comes standard with the continuously variable tranny that otherwise costs $1,850, $2,050, or $2,250.
