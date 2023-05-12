Electric Subaru SUV Onslaught: Three New Models To Be Launched by 2027

Atsushi Osaki, current executive vice prez and soon-to-be chief executive officer at Subaru, has confirmed three new all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2026. Together with the Solterra, which is nothing more than a Toyota bZ4X with a different name, Subaru intends to sell 200,000 battery-electric vehicles on a yearly basis.

88 photos Photo: Subaru / edited