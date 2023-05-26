Most Affordable RWD Sports Cars You Can Buy in 2023

We live in an interesting age. The baton is being passed in the sports car industry, which is both a blessing and a curse, depending on your perspective. Gone are the days when you could walk to the nearest car dealership of almost any brand, and configure a relatively affordable, rear-wheel-drive sports car.
People used to consider the Porsche 911 as the peak sports car. Meanwhile, others felt that anything without a Prancing Horse or a Raging Bull on the hood didn't deserve the 'supercar' moniker.
2024 Toyota GR86 - Low-budget drift king
Now having the GR moniker next to the lovable '86' name, the smallest RWD Toyota is an almost perfect example of how analog sports cars used to be, second only to the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata - Exoskeleton on wheels
I said at the beginning that this list is in no particular order. Still, the MX-5 Miata would definitely be the winner if I had to pick one.
2024 Ford Mustang - The original Pony Car
The seventh generation of the original Pony Car has yet to hit dealerships, with the first units expected to reach their owners in the summer of 2023 in the U.S.
2024 Chevrolet Camaro - The last of its kind
The Mustang's arch nemesis is a bit longer in the tooth than its rival. Still, you could say that the current generation of the Chevy Camaro has aged pretty gracefully in the last few years.
2024 Subaru BRZ - The only Subie without AWD
As I mentioned above, in the Toyota GR86 chapter, the Subaru BRZ is the mechanical twin of the small Toyota coupe, with both cars having been developed together. In fact, Subaru is in charge of manufacturing both models at its factory in the Gunma Prefecture. The BRZ's name isn't a random collection of letters but stands for Boxer, Rear-Wheel-Drive, and Zenith.
Instead of a conclusion
