Subaru and Kia Perform Dismally in Updated IIHS Small Vehicle Side Crash Test

It’s not a surprise anymore that SUVs and Crossovers are the most sought-after vehicles in the United States. Commercials, car shows, and reviews say a lot about their fascination. And while the obsession is based purely on versatility and off-road performance, their safety ratings are considered better due to their higher center of gravity.
But let’s think this through for a minute. Being too high off the ground presents its own set of safety challenges. One, there’s a greater risk of tipping over. Two, with more people scrambling for SUVs, owners in smaller conventional vehicles are less safe when collisions are considered.
According to a newly updated side crash test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), smaller or lower vehicles are at a disadvantage. The striking barrier in the test hit low-sitting cars on the door panel, representing what would happen if hit by an SUV.
The original side crash test used a 3,300-pound (1,497 kilograms) barrier rolling at 31 mph (50 kph). The updated side crash test chose a real-world measure (representative of what most Americans drive) using a 4,200-pound (1,905 kilograms) barrier that strikes the test car at 37 mph (60 kph).
Seven out of the 11 small cars evaluated in the IIHS updated (more challenging) side crash test earned ‘good’ or ‘acceptable’ ratings, while four models received poor ratings.
“It’s encouraging to see so many small cars with passing grades in this new side test.” IIHS Senior Research Engineer Becky Mueller, part of the team that spearheaded the test, said. "Clearly, some manufacturers have already figured out how to provide sufficient protection in a crash like this, even for occupants of small cars,” she added.
The 2022 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback earned good ratings during the updated test. The 2022 Nissan Sentra, 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback, and 2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback all got acceptable ratings.
The structure and safety cage of Mazda 3 vehicles held up well in the updated test. The head-protecting airbags for both the driver and passengers prevented the dummies’ heads from impact from hard surfaces of the vehicle’s interior. Still, there was a moderate risk to the driver’s torso and pelvis.
The 2022 Kia Forte, 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Impreza sedan, and wagon got poor ratings. For the Kia Forte, the dummies presented a high risk of injuries to the torso and pelvis and a relatively high risk of neck and head injuries.
The Subaru Crosstrek, Impreza sedan and wagon presented substantial intrusion of the B-pillar and interior door panels into the occupant compartment, a high risk for both driver and passenger. The dummy also moved downwards, hitting the window sill, a sign of poor head protection.
On a previous test on mid-sized cars, only the 2022 Subaru Outback received a good rating owing to higher ride height.
According to the vice president of the institute’s Vehicle Research Center, Raul Arbelaez, the door tends to be weaker than the B-pillar surrounding the occupant compartment. Smaller vehicles have less of that weak space due to a shorter wheelbase and occupant compartment.
According to a newly updated side crash test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), smaller or lower vehicles are at a disadvantage. The striking barrier in the test hit low-sitting cars on the door panel, representing what would happen if hit by an SUV.
The original side crash test used a 3,300-pound (1,497 kilograms) barrier rolling at 31 mph (50 kph). The updated side crash test chose a real-world measure (representative of what most Americans drive) using a 4,200-pound (1,905 kilograms) barrier that strikes the test car at 37 mph (60 kph).
Seven out of the 11 small cars evaluated in the IIHS updated (more challenging) side crash test earned ‘good’ or ‘acceptable’ ratings, while four models received poor ratings.
“It’s encouraging to see so many small cars with passing grades in this new side test.” IIHS Senior Research Engineer Becky Mueller, part of the team that spearheaded the test, said. "Clearly, some manufacturers have already figured out how to provide sufficient protection in a crash like this, even for occupants of small cars,” she added.
The 2022 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback earned good ratings during the updated test. The 2022 Nissan Sentra, 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback, and 2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback all got acceptable ratings.
The structure and safety cage of Mazda 3 vehicles held up well in the updated test. The head-protecting airbags for both the driver and passengers prevented the dummies’ heads from impact from hard surfaces of the vehicle’s interior. Still, there was a moderate risk to the driver’s torso and pelvis.
The 2022 Kia Forte, 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Impreza sedan, and wagon got poor ratings. For the Kia Forte, the dummies presented a high risk of injuries to the torso and pelvis and a relatively high risk of neck and head injuries.
The Subaru Crosstrek, Impreza sedan and wagon presented substantial intrusion of the B-pillar and interior door panels into the occupant compartment, a high risk for both driver and passenger. The dummy also moved downwards, hitting the window sill, a sign of poor head protection.
On a previous test on mid-sized cars, only the 2022 Subaru Outback received a good rating owing to higher ride height.
According to the vice president of the institute’s Vehicle Research Center, Raul Arbelaez, the door tends to be weaker than the B-pillar surrounding the occupant compartment. Smaller vehicles have less of that weak space due to a shorter wheelbase and occupant compartment.
How do small cars hold up in our updated side crash test?— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) November 10, 2022
New ratings are out now: https://t.co/SMiBESX5rU pic.twitter.com/rKzbQByllb