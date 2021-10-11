2 2021 Mazda3 vs Kia Forte 5 GT Drag Race Feels Like a Last Stand for NA Engines

1 Kia Forte GT With Cat-Back Exhaust Sounds More Like It

More on this:

2022 Kia Forte Breaks Cover With Fresh New Looks, Better Safety and Convenience Tech

Kia has unveiled the 2022 Forte compact sedan, which features new styling elements, a newly available 10.25-inch navigation display, plus a wide range of new and upgraded Drive Wise ADAS functions for a total of 15 systems, including Lane Follow Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist and Safe Exit Warning. 27 photos



Other new package offerings include the LXS Technology package, GT-Line Technology and GT Technology, each featuring a unique combination of tech and ADAS systems.



In terms of looks, the 2022 Forte gets sleek new headlights, next-gen tiger nose grille, revised front and rear bumpers for a wider stance, LED fog lights integrated into the air-intake grille (on GT, GT-Line only), new wheels, new LED taillights and a new trunk lid spoiler.



Meanwhile, key interior enhancements include the larger 4.2-inch color LCD gauge cluster, wireless



Performance-wise, you can still choose between two power units: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (FE, LXS, GT-Line) with 147 hp and a DCT gearbox or a manual transmission.



If you’re happy with the 2.0-liter engine but still appreciate sporty styling, the GT-Line trim comes with 17-inch wheels, sport exterior design elements, LED fog lights, sport combination seats, sport steering wheel, the large sat-nav system and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.



Speaking of safety, the following features are standard to the 2022



"Strong sales of Forte have helped Kia achieve its best third quarter sales in company history and the refreshed 2022 model is poised to continue that successful momentum," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "With its contemporary design, a robust suite of standard ADAS features, and the 201 horsepower of the exciting GT trim, the 2022 Forte continues to raise the bar in the compact sedan segment." The carmaker will continue assembling the Forte in Monterrey, Mexico and U.S. buyers will be able to choose between four trim levels in FE, LXS, GT-Line and GT. This update also led to the discontinuation of the EX model and the addition of a new GT-Line Sport Premium package.Other new package offerings include the LXS Technology package, GT-Line Technology and GT Technology, each featuring a unique combination of tech andsystems.In terms of looks, the 2022 Forte gets sleek new headlights, next-gen tiger nose grille, revised front and rear bumpers for a wider stance, LED fog lights integrated into the air-intake grille (on GT, GT-Line only), new wheels, new LED taillights and a new trunk lid spoiler.Meanwhile, key interior enhancements include the larger 4.2-inch color LCD gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the previously mentioned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, integrated Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Hold, available rear USB charger, Smart Key with remote start and available SynTex synthetic leather seats.Performance-wise, you can still choose between two power units: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (FE, LXS, GT-Line) with 147 hp and a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-pot (GT) with 201 hp. The latter you can get with either a standard 7-speedgearbox or a manual transmission.If you’re happy with the 2.0-liter engine but still appreciate sporty styling, the GT-Line trim comes with 17-inch wheels, sport exterior design elements, LED fog lights, sport combination seats, sport steering wheel, the large sat-nav system and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.Speaking of safety, the following features are standard to the 2022 Forte : Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist."Strong sales of Forte have helped Kia achieve its best third quarter sales in company history and the refreshed 2022 model is poised to continue that successful momentum," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "With its contemporary design, a robust suite of standard ADAS features, and the 201 horsepower of the exciting GT trim, the 2022 Forte continues to raise the bar in the compact sedan segment."

load press release