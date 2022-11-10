2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Bags Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS

If you are looking to have a whiff of the S-Class experience at half the cost, then the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is your perfect bet. Forget everything they say about its entry-level status; the 2022 model was thoroughly redesigned with a dose of its winning formula of prestige, affordability, and safety that earned it favor from the U.S. IIHS.
The IIHS honored the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. This award is the highest rating from the American independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization.
For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, a vehicle needs to have at least one good or acceptable headlight system. For the top-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, an automobile must get good or acceptable headlights standard across all trims.
According to the IIHS, the redesigned midsize luxury sedan met all the requirements to earn the highest award for its provision of two variations of headlights and two different front crash prevention systems.
The 2022 C-Class also earned a good rating for standard LED headlights, with the optional curve-adaptive headlights (Digital Light Package) getting an ‘acceptable’ rating.
To earn either of the independent safety organization’s commendations, an automobile needs to get impressive ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. The crash evaluations include driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.
To qualify for advanced or superior ratings, a vehicle must also have a front crash prevention system in both daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations.
What’s important to know from this? Well, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Active Brake Assist front crash prevention system earned an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and a superior rating for the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation. Its Optional Active Brake Assist with Cross-traffic Function earned superior ratings in both assessments.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class IIHS TSP+ announcement is the latest after 2022 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab two months ago.
Earlier in the year, Hyundai Motor Group scoped the most TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK rated vehicles from the institute, dominating the list with 17 entries.
In 2023, the institute plans to amp the volume of car safety evaluations. In a recent tweet, IIHS said they would introduce a new rating program to evaluate how well automakers are implementing safeguards to semi-autonomous systems in their vehicles.
For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, a vehicle needs to have at least one good or acceptable headlight system. For the top-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, an automobile must get good or acceptable headlights standard across all trims.
According to the IIHS, the redesigned midsize luxury sedan met all the requirements to earn the highest award for its provision of two variations of headlights and two different front crash prevention systems.
The 2022 C-Class also earned a good rating for standard LED headlights, with the optional curve-adaptive headlights (Digital Light Package) getting an ‘acceptable’ rating.
To earn either of the independent safety organization’s commendations, an automobile needs to get impressive ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. The crash evaluations include driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.
To qualify for advanced or superior ratings, a vehicle must also have a front crash prevention system in both daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations.
What’s important to know from this? Well, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Active Brake Assist front crash prevention system earned an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and a superior rating for the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation. Its Optional Active Brake Assist with Cross-traffic Function earned superior ratings in both assessments.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class IIHS TSP+ announcement is the latest after 2022 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab two months ago.
Earlier in the year, Hyundai Motor Group scoped the most TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK rated vehicles from the institute, dominating the list with 17 entries.
In 2023, the institute plans to amp the volume of car safety evaluations. In a recent tweet, IIHS said they would introduce a new rating program to evaluate how well automakers are implementing safeguards to semi-autonomous systems in their vehicles.
????| The redesigned 2022-23 Mercedes-Benz C-class, a midsize luxury car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) November 9, 2022
View full safety ratings: https://t.co/5unxYaZgrm pic.twitter.com/fwcWwflqKl