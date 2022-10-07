BMW Earns Two IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards for the 5 Series and X3

Slotted between the X1 and X5, the X3 received a well-deserved refresh for the 2022 model year. The premium sport utility vehicle and 5 Series both impressed the safety boffins at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, both earning the nonprofit organization’s topmost accolade.
Top Safety Pick+ is a coveted award in the U.S. automotive industry, for it requires good ratings in all crashworthiness evaluations. These come in the form of the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint evaluations.
As expected of a premium-oriented automaker, the X3 and 5 Series both aced the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations. Curiously enough, the sedan received an acceptable rating for headlight performance, whereas the X3 was deemed good by the institute.
The 5er and X3 could both use better child restraints, though. Difficulty in maneuvering around the lower anchors is noted in the sedan’s case, whereas the X3 was rated marginal for the very same issue and lower anchors that are located too deep in the rear seats. In spite of these shortcomings, one cannot deny that both have met the nonprofit organization’s expectations.
Twinned with the coupe-styled X4, the more practical X3 retails at $45,400 sans destination charge at press time. The next step up from the sDrive30i and xDrive30i is the M40i, which comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. As for the range-topping variant - and the most exciting of the bunch – the full-blooded M can be yours for a cool $72,900 for the 2023 model year.
The 5er is listed from $54,800 excluding freight, and as opposed to the X3, prospective customers are presented with a plug-in option that can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The stupidly fast M550i xDrive is available from $79,900 with V8 muscle, and the more powerful M5 carries an MSRP of $107,900. If you want to unlock the full potential of this muscled-up sedan, be sure to budget $7,600 for the go-faster Competition Package.
???? The BMW 5 series, a large luxury car, and the BMW X3, a midsize luxury SUV, earn 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from IIHS.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) October 6, 2022
