Restored 1950 BMW R51/2 Is a Vintage Rarity You’ll Certainly Drool Over, Numbers Match

Seriously, though, when’s the last time you saw one such entity for sale or hitting the auction block?
Having been assembled on October 3, 1950, this arresting BMW R51/2 is one of approximately 5k units built during the model’s short production run, which lasted for a mere two years. The R51/2 brings about a fair bit of historical significance, as it was the very first boxer-powered bike developed by Motorrad after the Second World War.
Therefore, we’re not surprised to see this German artifact getting so much attention on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until Sunday, October 9. Out of the thirteen bids submitted thus far, the highest one amounts to a very generous $22k, so it looks like most of us will have to make do with admiring the 1950 MY treasure from afar!
BMW’s vintage pearl had been purchased by the present-day owner back in 2015, and it was subsequently blessed with an extensive restoration at Barrington Motor Works of New Hampshire. During the makeover, the motorcycle’s bodywork got repainted to keep things looking nice and tidy, while its engine was thoroughly refurbished inside out.
The R51/2’s sprung Pagusa saddle wears a fresh cover, and its cockpit is occupied by a new chromed handlebar, but one may also find a modern wiring harness, an LED taillight, and revamped suspension goodies all-round. Now then, let’s take a quick gander at the creature’s spec sheet before we wrap this up.
What powers this antique head-turner is a 494cc boxer-twin mill with dual 22 mm (0.9-inch) Bing carbs, four pushrod-operated valves, and 6.4:1 compression. Accompanied by a dry single-plate clutch and a four-speed gearbox, the engine is capable of generating up to 24 ponies at 5,800 rpm.
You’ll find an exposed driveshaft routing this force to the rear wheel, and the whole procedure can result in a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph). Braking is achieved through traditional drums measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) at both ends, while the Beemer’s suspension comprises hydraulic forks up front and dual plunger shock absorbers down south.
