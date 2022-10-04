1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 With 11K Miles Is in Great Shape and Searching for a New Home

In case you value historical significance and raw power equally, this is something you’ll definitely want to look at.
Yamaha sent shockwaves throughout the liter-bike realm upon releasing the beastly YZF-R1 for the 1998 model-year, and it wasn’t long before first-gen exemplars became highly sought-after among collectors! This article’s photo gallery showcases the 112th unit assembled by the Japanese manufacturer, with just over 10,600 miles (17,000 km) on its six-digit odometer.
The creature sports a higher-spec piggyback monoshock from Ohlins, as well as Sato Racing rearsets, aftermarket clip-ons, and Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tires showing 2021 date codes. In terms of its mechanical specs, the first-year R1 comes to life thanks to a 998cc inline-four powerhouse with dual overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, and quad Mikuni carbs.
When solicited, the liquid-cooled juggernaut can go about unleashing up to 150 hp at 10k rpm, while a beefy torque output figure numbering 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) will be spawned at 8,500 revs. Power is routed to the rear wheel by a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.
If you were to put all its grunt to good use, Yamaha’s crotch rocket would dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under three seconds. Moreover, the ‘98 MY YZF-R1 is able to score low tens on the quarter-mile and achieve a blistering top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
There’s an aluminum twin-spar skeleton holding everything where it belongs, and its front end sits on fully-adjustable 41 mm (1.6-inch) inverted forks. For ample stopping power, the bike makes use of dual 298 mm (11.7-inch) rotors up north and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) at the other end.
Now that we’ve talked about the essentials, we’ll have you know this alluring R1 is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The bidding process will be ending on October 6, but the highest offer registered thus far doesn’t quite meet the reserve price, as it amounts to a mere $6,440.
