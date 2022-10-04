11-Mile 2013 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore Is an Exotic Gem You Probably Can’t Afford

It’s a rare status symbol, an unforgiving track weapon, and a genuine beauty all at once.
Ducati has graced the motorcycling realm with a ton of beautiful machines over the years, but we’ll always regard the special-edition 1199 Panigale S Tricolore as one of the brand’s sexiest offerings. The 2013 MY specimen displayed in these photos rode a puny 11 miles (17.7 km) during its entire life, and it bears an aftermarket Termignoni exhaust with titanium silencers.
Since the bike had spent way more time sitting around than it should have, the present-day owner changed its motor oil, brake fluid, and battery earlier this year. Beneath the Panigale’s stunning bodywork lies a liquid-cooled 1,198cc Superquadro L-twin mated to a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) technology.
The DOHC engine features four desmodromic valves per cylinder, 12.5:1 compression, and a Mitsubishi EFI with ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. When the crankshaft whirls at 10,750 rpm, this nasty animal will go about delivering up to 195 stallions, while a sizeable torque output figure of 97 pound-feet (132 Nm) is what will be occurring at around 9,000 spins.
Upon reaching the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel, the oomph enables Ducati’s marvel to hit a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). Furthermore, one may find an ample suite of electronic rider aids, comprising ABS and a Ducati Data Analyzer setup, along with engine braking and traction control.
Stopping power is obtained from dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs up front and a single 245 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor at the rear, all of which are squeezed by Brembo calipers. Lastly, suspension comes under the jurisdiction of electronically-controlled Ohlins items – upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks at the front and a TTX 36 monoshock out back.
Currently located at a dealership in Fort Myers, Florida, this 1199 Panigale S Tricolore is now looking for a new home on Bring a Trailer! The online auction will be ending on the afternoon of October 6, and you’d have to spend roughly $14k to get ahead of the top bidder at this time.
