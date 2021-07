2022 BMW X3 and X4 Bringing Their Bigger Grilles to Australia This Year

kW

HP

AWD

PHEV

The 2022 BMW X3 sDrive20i rear-wheel drive model starts at AU$73,900 (equaling to US$55,470), packing a 135(184 PS / 181) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque gasoline engine. The xDrive20ddiesel, with 140 kW (190 PS / 188 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), can be ordered from AU$76,900 (AU$57,722).Both feature 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch infotainment system, digital radio, head-up display, reversing camera, smartphone integration, and automatic tailgate, as well as adaptive LED headlights, Sensatec upholstery, remote software updates, and more.The X3 xDrive30i and xDrive30d gasoline and diesel all-wheel drive variants have recommended retail prices of AU$87,900 (US$65,978) and AU$94,900 (US$71,233) respectively. The former enjoys 185 kW (252 PS / 248 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), and the latter has 195 kW (265 PS / 261 HP) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft).They get the standard items from the lesser grades, adding the M Sport Package, with adaptive suspension, uprated brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels, among others, leather upholstery, premium audio, and ambient lighting.The X3 xDrive30e, which combines a 2.0-liter gas unit with an electric motor, for a total of 215 kW (292 PS / 288 HP) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), starts at AU$104,900 (US$78,739). It adds metallic paint, panoramic sunroof, lumbar support for the driver, heated front seats, and ‘i’ brand trim.With its 21-inch alloys, differential, adaptive suspension, Harman Kardon sound system, and BMW Laserlight, and 285 kW (387 PS / 382 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), the X3 M40i will set customers back at least AU$115,900 (US$86,995).The 2022 X4 is offered strictly in the sDrive20i, xDrive30i, and M40i grades, and will launch from AU$85,900 (US$64,477), AU$95,900 (US$71,983), and AU$123,900 (US$93,000) respectively.A generous amount of optional extras are available for the entire range of the facelifted X3 and X4 in Australia.