2022 BMW X3 and X4 Bringing Their Bigger Grilles to Australia This Year

Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the BMW X3 and X4 are gearing up for launch in Australia. The two premium compact crossovers will arrive Down Under later this year, with different powertrains and lots of gear.
The 2022 BMW X3 sDrive20i rear-wheel drive model starts at AU$73,900 (equaling to US$55,470), packing a 135 kW (184 PS / 181 HP) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque gasoline engine. The xDrive20d AWD diesel, with 140 kW (190 PS / 188 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), can be ordered from AU$76,900 (AU$57,722).
Both feature 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch infotainment system, digital radio, head-up display, reversing camera, smartphone integration, and automatic tailgate, as well as adaptive LED headlights, Sensatec upholstery, remote software updates, and more.
The X3 xDrive30i and xDrive30d gasoline and diesel all-wheel drive variants have recommended retail prices of AU$87,900 (US$65,978) and AU$94,900 (US$71,233) respectively. The former enjoys 185 kW (252 PS / 248 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), and the latter has 195 kW (265 PS / 261 HP) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft).
They get the standard items from the lesser grades, adding the M Sport Package, with adaptive suspension, uprated brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels, among others, leather upholstery, premium audio, and ambient lighting.
The X3 xDrive30e PHEV, which combines a 2.0-liter gas unit with an electric motor, for a total of 215 kW (292 PS / 288 HP) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), starts at AU$104,900 (US$78,739). It adds metallic paint, panoramic sunroof, lumbar support for the driver, heated front seats, and ‘i’ brand trim.
With its 21-inch alloys, differential, adaptive suspension, Harman Kardon sound system, and BMW Laserlight, and 285 kW (387 PS / 382 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), the X3 M40i will set customers back at least AU$115,900 (US$86,995).
The 2022 X4 is offered strictly in the sDrive20i, xDrive30i, and M40i grades, and will launch from AU$85,900 (US$64,477), AU$95,900 (US$71,983), and AU$123,900 (US$93,000) respectively.
A generous amount of optional extras are available for the entire range of the facelifted X3 and X4 in Australia.
