Strong Essences Are Kept in Small Bottles – Sunseeker Ocean 156 Unveiled

Who says that a small space can't fit as much luxury and utility as it can in a generous one? The satisfaction of designing a narrow space is much better enjoyed when you keep that feeling of intimacy without losing that fresh air of freedom that larger areas instill. Sunseeker International is now proud of their new "son," Ocean 156, ready to prove that not quantity but quality is what really matters.
Luxury and versatility are the two concepts around which this yacht was built, breaking down the barriers of imagination and discouraging limiting thoughts about small spaces when it comes to such pieces of houseboats.
Aboard this 80 ft(24.38 m) vessel, designed from the keel up as a three-deck boat, the eight guests can enjoy the freedom of movement on all three levels of the craft. With only one closed position of the helm up, the main deck offers a generous space for socializing activities and direct access to the terrace on the foredeck through a set of glass doors, reinforcing the idea of flexibility.
With a penthouse vibe, the main deck boasts an aft lounge, a galley right amidships alongside the impressive yet subtle floating staircase, and a forward dining area. As proof of versatility, the variable central galley layout is available in case guests desire to preserve their privacy. The master stateroom provides unforgettable views, whether you choose to see them from inside or outside the foredeck. A full-beam owner's amidships aft is available, followed by a VIP double forward, a starboard-side double, and a portside twin. Five crew members can be accommodated in two cabins.
Combining the traditional with the modern, the lower deck accommodation offers four cabins, all accessible from a central hall, all larger than you would expect on such a craft due to the 21ft 4in (6.50m) beam.
Powered by twin 1,000-hp Volvo IPS1350 engines, Ocean 156 is ready to hit the waves with a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph/43 kph).
"Our teams have once again managed to achieve a luxury superyacht feel with all the practicalities of a smaller model on board the beautiful new Ocean 156, and we've really worked hard to maximize space on board. The design options are endless, and we're really excited to bring what promises to be a popular model to market," - Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International.
