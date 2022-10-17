Millionaire Parts With His Barely-Used Toy, the World’s Largest Red Superyacht

Whether or not they shared it with charter guests, you’d think that someone who owns a spectacular luxury yacht would make the most of it. But this particular one, which happens to be the largest one in the world boasting a fiery red hull, has been barely used since its launch.
The attention-grabbing red hull can be easily connected to the Italian DNA. The 164-foot (50 meters) Ipanema was built by the reputable Mondomarine brand, and its over-the-top interiors, designed by Hot Lab Studio, are supposed to be reminiscent of a Renaissance palace in Florence.
According to the designers with a background in the automotive industry, the millionaire owner made it clear from the start that he wanted “to shock.” So it’s not surprising that Ipanema claims the unique title of the world’s biggest red superyacht. Plus, everything on board is bespoke.
Five ultra-luxurious cabins, a beach club that’s surprisingly large for a yacht this size, and floor-to-ceiling windows are all part of this fabulous design. No less than 14 types of marbles were used throughout, and the luxury tender matches the vessel’s sophisticated look.
Despite its opulent look and remarkable performance (Ipanema’s twin MTU engines can hit up to 19 knots/21.8 mph/35 kph) this luxury toy apparently didn’t get out in the world as much as you would think. Since its launch in 2016, this Ferrari-red beauty only accumulated 200 hours of engine use. Or at least that’s what its recent listing was claiming.
The unique pleasure craft was recently sold for an undisclosed amount, but it surely wasn’t cheap. The last-known asking price for this yacht in great condition was around $15.7 million (€16.2 million). Perhaps its new owner will put Ipanema’s performance to the test more often, and show it off more – after all, that’s what it was made for.
According to the designers with a background in the automotive industry, the millionaire owner made it clear from the start that he wanted “to shock.” So it’s not surprising that Ipanema claims the unique title of the world’s biggest red superyacht. Plus, everything on board is bespoke.
Five ultra-luxurious cabins, a beach club that’s surprisingly large for a yacht this size, and floor-to-ceiling windows are all part of this fabulous design. No less than 14 types of marbles were used throughout, and the luxury tender matches the vessel’s sophisticated look.
Despite its opulent look and remarkable performance (Ipanema’s twin MTU engines can hit up to 19 knots/21.8 mph/35 kph) this luxury toy apparently didn’t get out in the world as much as you would think. Since its launch in 2016, this Ferrari-red beauty only accumulated 200 hours of engine use. Or at least that’s what its recent listing was claiming.
The unique pleasure craft was recently sold for an undisclosed amount, but it surely wasn’t cheap. The last-known asking price for this yacht in great condition was around $15.7 million (€16.2 million). Perhaps its new owner will put Ipanema’s performance to the test more often, and show it off more – after all, that’s what it was made for.