Stop The Hype Train: 2019 Dodge Demon Will Not Happen

6 Feb 2018, 12:13 UTC ·
by
Enthusiast forums and subreddits are making a case for the 2019 Demon, despite the fact Dodge said it loud and clear production is limited to 3,300 examples of the breed for the 2018 model year. As a kind reminder to the wishful thinking among us, the answer is no, the Demon won’t soldier on for 2019 because FCA just can’t afford to play hooky.
As Allpar highlights, “each person who purchased a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon received a letter with information on the car.” There’s a line in the letter that reads: “Congratulations on being one of only 3,300 passionate performance enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history.” If the automaker were to break the promise by producing one more model, that would translate to a plethora of lawsuits.

In an interview with Dodge head honcho Tim Kuniskis, the biggest advocate of the Demon pointed out that the 840-horsepower brute is “2018 only, one-and-done. The people who sit back and wait for next year are going to miss out.” Given these circumstances, the Demon will go up in value as time passes, serving as the ultimate expression of the current-generation Challenger. And the most powerful road-legal muscle car ever.

Even though the Demon will be gone for the 2019 model year, some of the know-how that went into the big bad Challenger will soldier on in other FCA products. The widebody Challenger SRT Hellcat, for example, is specified with the flared wheel arches of the Demon. The Torque Reserve System, meanwhile, is used by the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk.

The latest of reports suggest Dodge will facelift the Challenger and Charger one last time in 2019 before the all-new generations go official in 2021, riding on a modified Maserati platform. With the refresh, the automaker is certain to upgrade the Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8 to more than 707 horsepower, and it could to so with the expertise gained from the Demon.
