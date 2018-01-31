autoevolution
 

Manual Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets Line Lock, Monster Burnouts Ensue

While more or less direct rivals like the Ford Mustang GT or the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 feature line locks, we can't say the same about the Dodge Challenger Hellcat (you'll have to get a Demon for such a factory-installed toy). Nevertheless, the aftermarket side of the industry has addressed this issue and we're here to show you just how useful the LL gadget can be.
The Line Lock feature has a clear purpose - this temporarily disconnects the rear brakes, thus allowing the driver to pull burnouts with more ease, while also reducing the stress such hooning puts on a car.

So, whether you'll need to pull burnouts to bring our tires up to temperature for drag racing, or simply want to watch the rear tires burn, such a feature can prove extremely useful.

And if your car happens to come with a manual, the LL means you're more likely to pull a successful burnout - keep in mind that you basically have to do the whole three-pedal dance to smoke the rear tires in a stick shift machine.

We've brought along a piece of footage that shows a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that has received the kind of goodie we're talking about. Keep in mind that the rest of the muscle car has remained in stock condition, tires included.

You'll be able to check out this blown 6.2-liter monster playing the smokey game, while the YouTuber behind this clip also shared the car's quarter-mile performance with us: "Ran a best of 11.99 at 120mph which matches what Car & Driver did with their test car,"

We made it sound like pulling burnouts in a stick shift car is uber-complicated. And while that is true, the line lock fitted to this Dodge can always be replaced by the where there's a will, there's a way attitude. And this... Porsche 911 R burnout, an official hooning maneuver delivered during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, comes to prove this.

