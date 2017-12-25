Dodge Demon Pure Sound Video Ticks All The Right Boxes

There was a time, at the beginning of the 2010s, when American automakers weren’t ready to unleash the full potential of their pony and muscle cars because the market wasn't quite ready for all that rowdiness. But the likes of the Shelby GT500, Camaro ZL1, and Challenger Hellcat pushed the envelope by a huge margin, and thanks to them, there's no going back. None, however, made it quite so obvious as the hair-raising Challenger SRT Demon
.
There’s no escaping the fact that there’s no other muscle car as powerful as the ultimate interpretation of the Challenger
. It is the McLaren F1 and Bugatti Veyron of its species, and in a similar fashion to those two modern classics, the Demon’s party piece is the hell-bent for leather engine. Codenamed “Benny”
during development, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 derived from the Hellcat is all sorts of wonderful, including ridiculously powerful.
In comparison to track-focused monsters such as the Camaro ZL1 1LE and Shelby GT350, Dodge
designed the engine around what the Demon is all about: the quarter-mile run. To this effect, 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque as standard seem fitting for the purpose. After all, don’t forget that the Demon is the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car (9.65 seconds), shaming even the likes of the supercar-shaming Model S P100D.
But here’s the thing about the Demon the skeptics don’t want to get their head around: it can be driven just like any other car on completely regular roads. And from the video at the end of this story, it’s also obvious you don’t need to hang on for your life as you approach a corner, for the Demon’s steering wheel and front axle both submit to the driver’s input.
Who am I kidding, though? The focus of the video is on the magnificent sound of the Benny, the kind of rolling thunder that sticks to your memory like a jealous girlfriend of your youth. Beyond the baritone burble of the uneven firing order and the scent of unburnt fuel, there’s also the high-pitched whine of the supercharger that adds to the sensory experience.