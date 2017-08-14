autoevolution

Dodge Demon Slides All Over Pittsburg Streets in Penzzoil Exorcism Ad

If you happen to get your hands on the keys to a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, what can you do with the muscle beast over in Pittsburg? You can ignore the drag strip destination of the Challenger and drift the thing all over the city, of course.
At least that's what the crew over at Pennzoil did, with the lubricant specialist choosing the 840-pony machine for its latest ad.

Pro driver Rhys Millen was the one tasked with manhandling the Dodge and we need to point out that pulling generous slip angles in this machine is anything but facile.

We're not talking about the weight of the car itself, as playing with it is the actual problem. With its softer suspension (compared to the Hellcat), which has been tuned for straight line brawls, the Demon shouldn't be all that cooperative when asked to play tail-out games.

Nevertheless, Millen and the production team make it all seem like playing with a toy car and we have to applaud their work.

It's almost impossible for an aficionado to check out this adventure without experiencing deja vu. The reason? Well, it's more than just one. We are actually talking about a list, one that includes the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the BMW M6, the Ferrari 488 GTB and the Dodge Viper.

And while the Viper ad is our favorite, we must focus on the Hellcat stunt. That's because the crew behind the production gifted the 707-pony Challenger with a hydraulic handbrake for the job and we expect the Demon to have received a similar treatment. So no, we weren't kidding with the "drift car" part of the title above, even though the steering angle seems to have remained unaltered.

Oh, and if you happen to be a Porschephille, you have to check out the making of video (the one on the right).

