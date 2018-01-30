autoevolution
 

Burned-Down, Pole-Bent Dodge Challenger Hellcat Still Looks Savage

30 Jan 2018, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You know a car is truly mighty when it manages to remain impressive even after being put to sleep through the kind of ordeal that can spark horror stories. And this seems to be the case with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat we're here to show you.
7 photos
Burned-down Dodge Challenger HellcatBurned-down Dodge Challenger HellcatBurned-down Dodge Challenger HellcatBurned-down Dodge Challenger HellcatBurned-down Dodge Challenger HellcatBurned-down Dodge Challenger Hellcat
This example of the 707-pony machine, which used to spend its time in Ohio, has been destroyed in an accident that was certainly memorable.

While the circumstances that led to the trashing of this Mopar machine are unknown (here's to hoping the occupants survived), there are two main things that need to be mentioned here. And we have to start with the flame-consumer nature of the car, since few parts can be reused (more on this below).

Then there's the new body form of the coupe, which seems to have been bent by an impact with a pole or a three.

Keep in mind that this muscle car came to our attention via Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that takes its time to bring damaged machines back to the road, as a whole or by offering their parts to aficionados out there.

In fact, the Facebook post showing this factory-blown Challenger talks about the car being the 35th Hellcat the specialist got its hands on.

Now, you might wonder how many bits and pieces can be salvaged when it comes to a car in a condition such as the one seen here.

Well, the said specialist delivers a potential answer to this questions in a Facebook comment.

"The front calipers are actually not too bad, we will check them out, put new seals in them, and either use them on a build or paint them. The driveline actually is not too bad, we will do a build of the driveline and will showcase it on here in the next week or two. We have a few other drivelines in the engine shop ahead of this one right now we need to finish up," the company explained.
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge muscle car crash accident pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  