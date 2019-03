AMG

In fact, back in 2015, we brought you a story about an owner of the Italian hypercar who asked Brabus to tune the twin-turbo V12, Mercedes--sourced engined of the beast and was turned down.Then again, a video showcasing a Huayra BC with a custom exhaust hit the web last year, causing a bit of a riot (you'll find this at the bottom of the page) - the special edition is said to use anremap and a special titanium exhaust to bring the Huayra closer to the epic soundtrack of the naturally aspirated Zonda, if such a thing is possible.Truth be told, the level of customisation offered by the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker means there's not too much room for aftermarket specialist to occupy.Then again, you shouldn't expect such real-world boundaries to apply in the virtual realm. This is where pixel wielders roam free and attack machines such as the Pagani Huayra whenever they please.And this is how we ended up with the rendering sitting before us, which portrays a modded Huayra The Italian toy has been digitally touched by Khyzyl Saleem, an aficioando who constantly likes to mess with icons.While the aero touches are light, the Pagani has been given the slammed treatment - sitting on air suspension, or rather using this to touch the asphalt, this V12 animal rides on Rotiform KPS wheels.Oh, and if this story sounds a bit familiar, it might be because the digital artist delivered a similar twist to the Koenigsegg Agera RS, as well as to the Koenigsegg Regera.