Now, before you start looking for rotten tomatoes to throw at the screen, allow us to explain that the answer to the said question involves a pixel play. So there's no reason to worry, as no Chiron was harmed in the making of this article.As for the rendering we're talking about, this sees the Molsheim machine being given an unusual widebody treatment. To be more precise, the pixel play we have here takes things past the usual widebody transformation, basically redefining the appearance of the 1,500 hp machine while keeping most of its elements intact.Then we have the stanced part, which sees the Frech hypercar being gifted with custom wheels featuring lips that stand out from a distance. Oh, and let's not forget the camber angle, which could easily start a fight on forums.This render comes from Rob Evans Design, with the digital art label having provided a complete look at the retouched W16 wielder - you should use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to also check out a "drone" view of the beast.Speaking of the Chiron, Bugatti is still working on a spiced-up incarnation of it model.Sure, the carmaker introduced the Chiron Sport earlier this year, but this is simply a packaged aimed at improving handling.Nevertheless, the carmaker did drop a hint on further developments during the official presentation of the velocity tool.And while this may or may not follow the nomenclature used for the Veyron (think: Super Sport), we just can't wait to see how it fairs against the Koenigsegg Agera RS, which grabbed the "standard" Chiron's straight-line records.