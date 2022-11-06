Some Nissan Ariya Reservation Holders Will Receive an Unexpected Made-by-Meta Gift

When was the last time you received a pricy present from your favorite automaker? Well, Nissan EV buyers now know how it feels to be rewarded. Those who ordered an Ariya received an email from the carmaker in which they were informed about an unexpected gift waiting for them. Here’s what’s going on.
For many gearheads, thinking of Nissan makes the infamous Altima or the mighty GT-R nameplates pop up in their minds almost instantly. Others might also think of the Rogue. Don’t beat yourself up about it. That’s just how our brains work. The strongest neural pathways are often created after the brain is exposed to the same thing repeatedly. That’s why, for example, many Nissan fans might have forgotten about the brand’s incursion into the EV world. It started with the ZE0 Leaf (which went into production two years before the well-known Tesla Model S) and is now continuing on a very different level with the Ariya.
With the lowest MSRP starting from $43,190 for the 214-HP (217-PS) Engage version and the highest MSRP commencing from $60,190 for the 389-HP (395-PS) Platinum+ variant, the 2023 Nissan Ariya aims to offer the next best thing from the Japanese automaker when it comes to EVs. And, if we are to look at some of the reviews, it could bring Nissan a lot of good news.
But supply chain problems, geopolitical events, and shipping issues could pose some challenges for the Japanese brand. That may be why the reservations were closed. Customers from both sides of the pond who had the chance to make one are now eagerly awaiting their EVs. But they have an idea about what’s going on and most might not have much hope for a delivery happening soon despite that some lucky buyers from the UK received their vehicles already.
However, the EV market is not waiting for anyone, and Nissan knows that. People want their cars because they need them, and some could decide to give up on their reservation and go with another brand. To avoid such scenarios and to keep their customers’ enthusiasm going, the brand decided to do something rather cool – it’s sending gifts!
Some Ariya reservation holders received an email out of the blue in which they are informed about a present ready to reach them as soon as possible. “Feel the thrill on your very own Meta Quest 2 VR headset,” reads the first two lines of text after they open the email, according to a screenshot published by one of the lucky customers on ariyaforums.com. Next, the carmaker lets the person know that it wanted to demonstrate its appreciation for being “a member of an exclusive group of drivers that are pioneering our electric future.”
Rumors say Nissan wants to let reservation holders know about their cars’ delivery dates through a dedicated virtual reality escapade. Since this has not been confirmed by any reliable resources yet, we’ll have to be satisfied with knowing that the headset comes with something already pre-loaded – the Nissan Aryia VR Experience. What this is, remains for those selected to share with us.
All customers must do is send back their mailing information by November 17. Otherwise, they might not get this present that is worth at least $399.
If you have an Aryia reservation and this email has not reached your inbox, do not worry. An Ariya forum member has allegedly learned from a Nissan representative that the gift is meant only for two categories of customers - those who already signed the purchase agreement before August 16 (when the Inflation Reduction Act entered into force) and those who chose to reserve the pricier all-wheel drive version.
With the lowest MSRP starting from $43,190 for the 214-HP (217-PS) Engage version and the highest MSRP commencing from $60,190 for the 389-HP (395-PS) Platinum+ variant, the 2023 Nissan Ariya aims to offer the next best thing from the Japanese automaker when it comes to EVs. And, if we are to look at some of the reviews, it could bring Nissan a lot of good news.
But supply chain problems, geopolitical events, and shipping issues could pose some challenges for the Japanese brand. That may be why the reservations were closed. Customers from both sides of the pond who had the chance to make one are now eagerly awaiting their EVs. But they have an idea about what’s going on and most might not have much hope for a delivery happening soon despite that some lucky buyers from the UK received their vehicles already.
However, the EV market is not waiting for anyone, and Nissan knows that. People want their cars because they need them, and some could decide to give up on their reservation and go with another brand. To avoid such scenarios and to keep their customers’ enthusiasm going, the brand decided to do something rather cool – it’s sending gifts!
Some Ariya reservation holders received an email out of the blue in which they are informed about a present ready to reach them as soon as possible. “Feel the thrill on your very own Meta Quest 2 VR headset,” reads the first two lines of text after they open the email, according to a screenshot published by one of the lucky customers on ariyaforums.com. Next, the carmaker lets the person know that it wanted to demonstrate its appreciation for being “a member of an exclusive group of drivers that are pioneering our electric future.”
Rumors say Nissan wants to let reservation holders know about their cars’ delivery dates through a dedicated virtual reality escapade. Since this has not been confirmed by any reliable resources yet, we’ll have to be satisfied with knowing that the headset comes with something already pre-loaded – the Nissan Aryia VR Experience. What this is, remains for those selected to share with us.
All customers must do is send back their mailing information by November 17. Otherwise, they might not get this present that is worth at least $399.
If you have an Aryia reservation and this email has not reached your inbox, do not worry. An Ariya forum member has allegedly learned from a Nissan representative that the gift is meant only for two categories of customers - those who already signed the purchase agreement before August 16 (when the Inflation Reduction Act entered into force) and those who chose to reserve the pricier all-wheel drive version.