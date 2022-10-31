Nissan Once Mocked Trucks With Cursed Ponys Instead of Frontier's Mighty Horses

You do not have to understand a word of Portuguese to get most of a commercial that was pretty famous in Brazil around 2011. Nissan was trying to get a larger share of the pickup truck market in that country – dominated by the Toyota Hilux – and the Frontier had a clear superiority with its turbodiesel engine: it had 172 ps (170 hp). That was when Murilo Moreno and his team at Nissan came up with the Cursed Ponys (Pôneis Malditos in Portuguese).

10 photos