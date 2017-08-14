Skoda Electric SUV Coming in 2020 with Felicia E Hatchback in Tow

For some time now, the Volkswagen Group is working hard on developing the MEB electric toolkit
and bringing electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes to market. The company’s zero-emission onslaught will be carried on by all brands within the Volkswagen umbrella, including Czech manufacturer Skoda.
The first MEB-based electric vehicle will be the production version of the I.D. Concept. According to Auto Express, Audi will follow soon after, then Skoda will follow up on the plug-in hybrid Superb and electric Citigo with a coupe-like SUV
inspired by the Vision E presented earlier this year. Regarding the e-Citigo, such an outcome is somewhat hard to digest considering Skoda fell out of love with the tiny-sized city car, virtually confirming its imminent demise
.
Expected to go on sale in 2020, the production-spec Vision E “will sit between the Karoq and Kodiaq in length, but the clever packaging allowed by MEB should mean that its interior space is at least a match for the latter of those models.”
It remains to be seen, however, if the concept car
’s 306-hp powertrain and 500-km (310-mile) driving range will also make the cut.
According to Auto Express
, the yet-unnamed model could be called Amiq, Eliaq, or Anuq, citing recently registered trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. One year after the electric SUV, Skoda reportedly intends to introduce the Felicia E electric hatchback. Roughly the same size as the Rapid Spaceback but smaller than the Octavia, the Felicia E is rumored to borrow the rear-mounted electric motor from the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback.
Moving on to the furthest of futures, Skoda is rumored to introduce a sister vehicle to the Karoq in the first half of the 2020s. And last, but certainly not least, the British publication points out to a comment made by reserach & development head Christian Strube earlier this year, suggesting that an electric sports coupe
is also in the offing by 2025. Think of it as a spiritual successor of the rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive 110R from the 1970s.