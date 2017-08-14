autoevolution

Skoda Electric SUV Coming in 2020 with Felicia E Hatchback in Tow

14 Aug 2017, 7:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
For some time now, the Volkswagen Group is working hard on developing the MEB electric toolkit and bringing electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes to market. The company’s zero-emission onslaught will be carried on by all brands within the Volkswagen umbrella, including Czech manufacturer Skoda.
9 photos
Skoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E ConceptSkoda Vision E Concept
The first MEB-based electric vehicle will be the production version of the I.D. Concept. According to Auto Express, Audi will follow soon after, then Skoda will follow up on the plug-in hybrid Superb and electric Citigo with a coupe-like SUV inspired by the Vision E presented earlier this year. Regarding the e-Citigo, such an outcome is somewhat hard to digest considering Skoda fell out of love with the tiny-sized city car, virtually confirming its imminent demise.

Expected to go on sale in 2020, the production-spec Vision E “will sit between the Karoq and Kodiaq in length, but the clever packaging allowed by MEB should mean that its interior space is at least a match for the latter of those models.” It remains to be seen, however, if the concept car’s 306-hp powertrain and 500-km (310-mile) driving range will also make the cut.

According to Auto Express, the yet-unnamed model could be called Amiq, Eliaq, or Anuq, citing recently registered trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. One year after the electric SUV, Skoda reportedly intends to introduce the Felicia E electric hatchback. Roughly the same size as the Rapid Spaceback but smaller than the Octavia, the Felicia E is rumored to borrow the rear-mounted electric motor from the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback.

Moving on to the furthest of futures, Skoda is rumored to introduce a sister vehicle to the Karoq in the first half of the 2020s. And last, but certainly not least, the British publication points out to a comment made by reserach & development head Christian Strube earlier this year, suggesting that an electric sports coupe is also in the offing by 2025. Think of it as a spiritual successor of the rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive 110R from the 1970s.
Skoda Vision E concept EV Skoda SUV sports car meb
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed