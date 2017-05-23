autoevolution

Skoda Wants To Make An Electric Sports Car, Could Reach the Market By 2025

 
23 May 2017, 9:03 UTC ·
by
Electric vehicles will bring new possibilities for Skoda, as the Czech brand considers launching a sports car in the future.
While Skoda does have a few sporty versions of the Octavia in its lineup, and used to have a performance model derived from the Fabia, the Czech brand has not offered a sports car for decades.

Back in the 1970s, Skoda used to have a rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive model called the 110 R Coupe, which was the closest thing that came to a sports car from this brand.

Christian Strube, the boss of technical development for Skoda, is an owner of a car like this, and he says that the potential electric model could bring the spirit of the classic car to life in zero-emission form.

The news comes from the Brits at Auto Express, who have spoken to the official of the Mlada Boleslav brand, but who has refrained from entirely confirming a sports car in the lineup.

Instead, he explained that it was a possibility that could happen before 2025, but the Volkswagen Group will probably not approve such a project until it is perceived as desirable by the market.

The first electric steps for Skoda will happen in the form of SUVs, wagons, sedans, and hatchbacks. The sports segment will be left among the last objectives to tackle by the future electric automobiles from Skoda.

It is unclear at this moment if talks regarding an electric sports car will ever get that far, but you never know what the market will demand from the 120-year-old marque.

Currently, Skoda’s products are appreciated for their competitive mix of price, interior space, standard equipment, and cargo volumes. To the disappointment of Mr. Strube, the brand is seen as too focused on function, and he thinks that a sports car could bring the emotional capital this automaker feels it needs to have.
