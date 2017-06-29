autoevolution

2017 Skoda Citigo Facelift Now Available To Order In The UK From GBP 8,635

29 Jun 2017, 15:14 UTC ·
by
The Citigo, I’m afraid, is the least-loved model in the Skoda lineup. It will have to go at the end of the life cycle, and there’s no replacement in sight for the teeny-weeny hatchback. Until that moment comes, the Czech manufacturer will try to sell as many facelifted Citigo vehicles as it can.
In the United Kingdom, the price list kicks off with the S 3DR 60 PS. At £8,635 on the road, it’s sensibly priced and happens to be adequately equipped. As standard, customers of the most entry-level Citigo of them all can expect Isofix child seat fittings, a ticket holder on the windshield, two-speaker Blues audio system with SD, USB, AUX-IN, and CD functions, as well as all the design quirks the facelift brings to the table.

Doors in the rear translates to an increase in price of £300, whereas the SE trim level commands a £1,000 premium over the S. Choose it, and Skoda will gladly throw in 14-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing, LED daytime running lights, tinted taillights, air conditioning, height adjustments for the driver’s seat, six-speaker Swing Radio infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and a smartphone holder. Not too bad for £9,635, isn’t it?

The upper echelon of the lineup is represented by the Colour Edition (£10,490), SE L (£10,525), and Monte Carlo (£11,170). Regardless of specification, the entry-level engine is a three-cylinder with 60 metric horsepower on tap. Customers that are prepared to pay extra for more get-up-and-go needn’t look any further than the 1.0 MPI with 75 PS, an engine that can be connected to a 5-speed manual or an automated manual.

Typical for a Skoda, the Citigo pulls the small-car-roomy trick fairly well. With 1,369 millimeters of elbow room and a trunk capacity of 251 liters, it’s sufficiently spacious for the everyday drive through the urban jungle. Fold the rear seats and volume grows to 959 liters. The 2,420-millimeter wheelbase of the Citigo is also rather impressive, for it allows the rear passengers to sit in relative comfort on short journeys.
