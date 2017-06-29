2017 Skoda Citigo Facelift Now Available To Order In The UK From GBP 8,635

In the United Kingdom, the price list kicks off with the S 3DR 60 PS. At £8,635 on the road, it’s sensibly priced and happens to be adequately equipped. As standard, customers of the most entry-level Citigo
of them all can expect Isofix child seat fittings, a ticket holder on the windshield, two-speaker Blues audio system with SD, USB, AUX-IN, and CD functions, as well as all the design quirks the facelift brings to the table.
Doors in the rear translates to an increase in price of £300, whereas the SE trim level commands a £1,000 premium over the S. Choose it, and Skoda will gladly throw in 14-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing, LED daytime running lights, tinted taillights, air conditioning, height adjustments for the driver’s seat, six-speaker Swing Radio infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and a smartphone holder. Not too bad for £9,635, isn’t it?
The upper echelon of the lineup is represented by the Colour Edition (£10,490), SE L (£10,525), and Monte Carlo (£11,170). Regardless of specification, the entry-level engine is a three-cylinder with 60 metric horsepower
on tap. Customers that are prepared to pay extra for more get-up-and-go needn’t look any further than the 1.0 MPI with 75 PS, an engine that can be connected to a 5-speed manual or an automated manual.
Typical for a Skoda
, the Citigo pulls the small-car-roomy trick fairly well. With 1,369 millimeters of elbow room and a trunk capacity of 251 liters, it’s sufficiently spacious for the everyday drive through the urban jungle. Fold the rear seats and volume grows to 959 liters. The 2,420-millimeter wheelbase of the Citigo is also rather impressive, for it allows the rear passengers to sit in relative comfort on short journeys.