Skoda Celebrates 15 Million Vehicles Produced Under Volkswagen’s Patronage

The Velvet Revolution swapped communism for democracy in the Czech Republic. This change put the country in a bit of turmoil as far as its industries were concerned, including the automotive sector. For Skoda, help and guidance came from Volkswagen in the early 1990s.

14 photos



A quarter of a century and a year since Volkswagen reinvented the Czech automaker, Skoda has plenty of reasons to celebrate. 15 million reasons to be more precise, for that figure represents the number of vehicles it sold in these past 26 years. In 2016, for example, the automaker sold 1,126,500 vehicles in markets that include places as far away from Europe as



“Skoda has developed very dynamically as part of Volkswagen Group,” declared CEO Bernhard Maier. “With globally successful products and a motivated team, we continue along our path to growth. Strategy 2025 describes the major process of change, through which we are preparing the company for the future – most notably with the expansion of our SUV campaign, the digitalization of our products, processes, and production, as well as by turning our attention to electromobility,” concluded the official.



If we’re talking model for model, the best-selling four-wheeled product in Skoda’s lineup since 1991 is the compact-sized Octavia (5,618,597 sold). It’s followed closely by the Fabia (4,004,569), while the Superb (1,026,055) settles for third place. The



For the next quarter of a century, it is anybody’s guess what sort of fortune awaits for Skoda. What we know for sure, though, is that two crossovers are going to be launched in the next period. One of them is codenamed Incorporated within the group in 1991, the brand took off once again thanks to Volkswagen’s emphasis on value for money for Skoda. The Octavia Typ 1U of 1996 is arguably the most pivotal moment in Skoda ’s recent history. And from there on in, business got only better and better.A quarter of a century and a year since Volkswagen reinvented the Czech automaker, Skoda has plenty of reasons to celebrate. 15 million reasons to be more precise, for that figure represents the number of vehicles it sold in these past 26 years. In 2016, for example, the automaker sold 1,126,500 vehicles in markets that include places as far away from Europe as China “Skoda has developed very dynamically as part of Volkswagen Group,” declared CEO Bernhard Maier. “With globally successful products and a motivated team, we continue along our path to growth. Strategy 2025 describes the major process of change, through which we are preparing the company for the future – most notably with the expansion of our SUV campaign, the digitalization of our products, processes, and production, as well as by turning our attention to electromobility,” concluded the official.If we’re talking model for model, the best-selling four-wheeled product in Skoda’s lineup since 1991 is the compact-sized Octavia (5,618,597 sold). It’s followed closely by the Fabia (4,004,569), while the Superb (1,026,055) settles for third place. The Favorit , which is the last hurrah of “Old Skoda,” managed to move 768,690 units from 1991 through 1995.For the next quarter of a century, it is anybody’s guess what sort of fortune awaits for Skoda. What we know for sure, though, is that two crossovers are going to be launched in the next period. One of them is codenamed Model Q , and the other is the Kodiaq Coupe. In addition to these two, Skoda is getting pretty serious about electrification.