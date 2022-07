Sixth-Generation 2023 Honda CR-V Goes Official With Two Powertrain Choices

AWD

Given these circumstances, Honda is playing it safe with the redesigned crossover. Introduced today for the 2023 model year, the CR-V will be launched into series production this coming summer. The hybrid is coming later in the year with a 2.0-liter engine developed to be as efficient as possible. The Atkinson-cycle mill is joined by a two-motor hybrid system with a two-stage lockup. Combined output is 204 horsepower, a 3-hp increase over the outgoing CR-V Hybrid. The hybrid system’s traction motor develops 247 pound-feet (335 Nm), up 15 pound-feet from before.Exclusive to the Sport and Sport Touring trim levels, the fuel-sipping powertrain option is rocking 18- or 19-inch alloys, depending on the grade. 18s are used on the base trim levels, dubbed EX and EX-L, which come with a 1.5-liter turbo that develops 190 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute. Torque is rated at 179 pound-feet from 1,700 through 5,000 rpm.The 1.5er is exclusively connected to a continuously variable transmission with a 2.625 to 0.405 ratio range and a final drive of 5.640 compared to 4.438 for the hybrid. Exclusively offered with the proprietary Honda Rear Time, all configurations are rocking MacPherson struts up front, a variable-ratio steering rack, and a retuned multilink rear suspension arrangement with a 15% higher spring rate for the upper spring mount.“As America’s outright best-sellingof the past 25 years, the Honda CR-V has played a critical role in our past, but what’s significant about the all-new CR-V is the important role it will play in our future – with the CR-V hybrid to represent about 50 percent of sales,” said Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Honda sales at American Honda. “More stylish, more rugged, more tech and more fun-to-drive, the sixth-generation Honda CR-V will be best in class in a large segment where that really matters.”Loads more information can be found in the attached press release.