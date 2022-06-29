Honda CR-V Family Becomes More Special With Two New Edition Models

Honda’s Australian branch has introduced two new special edition versions of the CR-V locally, named the Black Edition and VTi 7 +Luxe, both of them featuring extra gear and a few fresh touches to help them stand out next to the regular variants of the crossover.
Building on the VTi trim level, the CR-V Black Edition has dark trim on the outside, on the side mirror casings, roof rails, bumper garnishes at both ends, grille, and lower door inlays. It rides on 18-inch wheels, with a similar finish, has smoked LED headlights with active cornering, and ‘Black Edition’ logo.
On the inside, piano black is the trim that mostly stands out, as it can be seen on the steering wheel garnishes, infotainment surround, HVAC surround, gear shifter, and door handles. The seats are wrapped in leather, with embroidered ‘Black Edition’ logo, and the model also sports dark wood inserts, black instrument cluster surround, and black headliner.
Available in Crystal Black and Platinum White exterior hues, the CR-V Black Edition has a recommended retail price of AU$44,600 (US$30,897) locally, and it slots between the new VTi 7 +Luxe, and the VTi L AWD.
Targeting those looking for a seven-seater high-rider, the CR-V VTi 7 +Luxe is based on the VTi 7, and offers leather-appointed seats, with heating at the front and electric adjustment with memory for the driver. It also gets dual-zone climate control with vents for the third-row passengers, multi-angle reversing camera, four USB ports, tire pressure monitoring system, and a few other gizmos.
Honda says that the VTi 7 +Luxe version of the CR-V can be had in Cosmic Blue, Ignite Red, Meteoroid Grey, Lunar Silver, and Platinum White. Pricing for this model kicks off at AU$43,700 (US$30,273). Both new special editions can be configured on the company’s official website, and can also be pre-ordered, prior to the first units arriving at dealers across Australia in the coming weeks.
On the inside, piano black is the trim that mostly stands out, as it can be seen on the steering wheel garnishes, infotainment surround, HVAC surround, gear shifter, and door handles. The seats are wrapped in leather, with embroidered ‘Black Edition’ logo, and the model also sports dark wood inserts, black instrument cluster surround, and black headliner.
Available in Crystal Black and Platinum White exterior hues, the CR-V Black Edition has a recommended retail price of AU$44,600 (US$30,897) locally, and it slots between the new VTi 7 +Luxe, and the VTi L AWD.
Targeting those looking for a seven-seater high-rider, the CR-V VTi 7 +Luxe is based on the VTi 7, and offers leather-appointed seats, with heating at the front and electric adjustment with memory for the driver. It also gets dual-zone climate control with vents for the third-row passengers, multi-angle reversing camera, four USB ports, tire pressure monitoring system, and a few other gizmos.
Honda says that the VTi 7 +Luxe version of the CR-V can be had in Cosmic Blue, Ignite Red, Meteoroid Grey, Lunar Silver, and Platinum White. Pricing for this model kicks off at AU$43,700 (US$30,273). Both new special editions can be configured on the company’s official website, and can also be pre-ordered, prior to the first units arriving at dealers across Australia in the coming weeks.