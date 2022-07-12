Vanpowers Drops Gazelle, a Powerful, Fat-Tire Electric Bike for Mountain Trails

After killing it with its City Vanture road bike, bike manufacturing startup Vanpowers is back with another two-wheeler. This time it is a sturdy, fat-tire, electric mountain bike that boasts a sophisticated look and durable construction.
Vanpowers is all about developing new e-bike technologies and using them on wheelers that are not just eye-catching but also high-performance. The company’s first product, the City Vanture, was touted as the world’s first electric bicycle with an assembled frame, and it was a hit on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Now the manufacturer hopes to hit the jackpot once again with the Gazelle eMTB.
Despite its name, Gazelle doesn’t look all that nimble or fragile, but rather like a powerful, rugged beast, ready to handle whatever trails you throw at it, regardless of the terrain and conditions. The bike boasts of behaving admirably on snow, mud, pavement, or sandy routes.
Unlike the City Vanture, which is made from multiple tubes joined together just like a LEGO, the Gazelle features a welded aluminum alloy frame. The 8-speed hardtail bike weighs 31 kg (68 lb) and has a maximum payload capacity of 120 kg (264.5 lb). It is equipped with 26” x 4” Kenda fat tires, Longan mechanical disc brakes, a Selle Royal saddle, and an RST hydraulic suspension front fork with 95mm of travel. The cables are internally routed.
Regarding electronics, Gazelle packs a Bafang 750W (85 Nm) brushless hub motor and a 14 Ah/672 Wh lithium-ion battery. The e-bike has five levels of pedal assist and can hit 45 kph (28 mph). It offers ranges between 30 and 70 miles (48 to 112 km) on a charge. Approximately seven hours are required for the battery to fully charge. Gazelle’s battery is removable and located in the downtube.
Vanpowers’ Gazelle eMTB is now available to pre-order and has a price of $2,000. Shipping is scheduled to start this fall.
