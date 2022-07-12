Vanpowers Drops Gazelle, a Powerful, Fat-Tire Electric Bike for Mountain Trails

More on this:

1 Swiss-Made Lightrider E Ultimate Says Is the World's Lightest, Full-Suspension eMTB

2 $18K R22 Everest E-Bike Can Climb the Highest Mountains, Claims 300+ Miles of Range

3 Aventon's Aventure Isn't Just Cheap Thrills; Has the Guts To Claim Urban Mobility Glory

4 Vanpowers Is About To Drop One of the Most Disruptive E-Bikes Ever, and It's Super Cheap

5 Frey Drops Anniversary eMTB Model, Brings Some New Features to the Table