Car Shows in Bangkok Continue To Draw Crowds Including Last Weekend's Fast Auto Show

For years, the capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, has had its hands full trying to deal with the massive amount of traffic on highways and streets in a city of 11 million people. Despite the various public transportation options throughout the city, Thai's have come to love driving their cars
The Thai government has made substantial gains in the last decade with an ever-expanding light rail and underground metro rail that will take passengers just about anywhere they want to go. It is fast, easy, inexpensive, and runs nineteen hours daily.
However, driven by a booming middle-class, the appetite for car ownership is insatiable, as it is often viewed as a status symbol. As a result, traffic increases every year resulting in gridlock throughout the huge metropolis, no matter the time of day
The hunger has been no more evident than the attendance at the two car shows the city has hosted this year. The 2022 Bangkok International Auto Show took place in the spring and the Fast Auto Show Thailand finished this past weekend.
The 10th edition of the event featured a wide-ranging selection of new, redesigned, and used cars. Gas-powered, hybrid, and electric vehicles, from nine manufacturers, Honda, Isuzu, Mazda, MG, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Subaru, Toyota, and Volvo were on display.
All used car purchases came with a 100% buy-back guarantee protecting buyers from vehicles damaged by fire or flood, alterations to the body, severe accidents, and ensuring legal registration.
There was an exhibition zone where works from popular animators Takumi Fujiwara and Ryosuke Takahashi were on display as well as a Gran Turismo Sports gaming station. High-end lifestyle brands Dyson, Garmin, and Recaro also participated in the show with special promotions.
The Fast Show concept is a show that attracts car buyers and helps stimulate car sales mid-year with a great selection of high-quality vehicles with 'on the spot' promotions and sales.
