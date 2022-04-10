Autoevolution Returns to the New York International Auto Show This Week

We're proud to announce that autoevolution is coming to the New York International Auto Show's press day this coming Wednesday, April 13th, for the first time in over a decade.
It's been 11 years since we last brought you live coverage of the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan's Jacob K Javits Center. Now, we're back and better than ever to showcase an event that's looking like it could be one of the most buzzworthy auto expos in recent memory.
As we all no doubt already know, the global health crisis brought an abrupt axing of both the 2020 and 2021 NYIAS. The web-based remote events in their place, while a valiant effort, failed to have a similar attraction.
We've waited a long and arduous 24 months to be able to have the privilege of finally showcasing to you one of the premier automotive events in North America. This year, it's all about the EVs.
With press events from industry giants like GM, Tesla, and Jeep, rising startups like Cobera, Deus Automotive, and the Vietnamese VinFast are prepared to show the awaiting press exactly what they have planned for the United States domestic market. Press days from the New York International Auto Show begin Wednesday the 13th through Thursday the 14th. Followed by the event opening to the general public from Friday, April 15th, until Sunday, April 24th.
With the title of the very first International Motor Show in North America dating back to the year 1900, only a handful of motor shows on the planet hold the prestige of the New York show, and we can't wait to see what this year's edition of the NYIAS has in store.
Whatever is on display during press days live in New York, you'll be able to see it, and so much more, right here on autoevolution.
