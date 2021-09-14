IAA 2021 Show is over, Organizers Say 86 Percent of Visitors Liked the Event

The IAA 2021 closed its doors and the association that put the show together checked the numbers. According to the VDA, the organization behind the event, the first edition of the IAA held in Munich was a success, with positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors alike.
Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, which limited access to various spaces, the IAA 2021 had 400,000 participants from ninety-five countries. Statistics show that almost two-thirds of participants, or 67 percent if we want to be exact, were under the age of 40.
According to the organizers, the IAA 2021 Mobility Show had 744 exhibitors and 936 speakers from 32 countries. From previous experience at auto shows, we can say that nobody got to listen to all the speakers, but that is normal for an event like this.
The VDA representatives consider that 400,000 visitors in just six days is a fantastic result. For reference, the IAA 2019, held in Frankfurt, had 560,000 visitors over a larger period, while the 2017 edition of the same event had 810,000 visitors. Back then, Frankfurt had the largest auto show held in Europe if we looked at the exhibition surface.
Despite the international travel restrictions, the IAA 2021 had 32 percent more visitors per day than the average number of daily visitors of the last IAA held in Frankfurt. Mind you, back then people could travel without restriction, so money and individual schedule were the only limits.
Since January 2020, the VDA had decided on moving the IAA Show to Munich. The organizers were not affected by the pandemic because the event in Frankfurt was held alternatively with the Paris Auto Show. Last year, we were supposed to get a new edition of the Paris car exhibition, but it was canceled due to the virus that turned the world uspide down.
The IAA 2021 brought a new city, Munich, which was the host of a new kind of event. Instead of just placing everything in an exhibition center and having everyone gather there, IAA 2021 introduced the city as an exhibition space for over one-fifth of the exhibition area.
An internal survey conducted with visitor input revealed that eighty-six percent of visitors graded the concept of the IAA 2021 Mobility Show as either “good” or “very good.” That is excellent news for the organizers.
Visitors have appreciated the mix of exhibitors along with the opportunity to try out innovative designs on site. It is no wonder that over 7,000 test drives were booked during the event. At this point, you should know that the IAA 2023 will start on September 5, 2023, and will be held until September 10, 2023. The event will take place in the Bavarian city, just like this year's edition.
