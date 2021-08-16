Simon Cowell Is Working on His Own Top Gear-Like Car Show

For years, Simon Cowell has been a fixture on TV sets around the world, thanks to a series of talent competitions both in his home country and the United States. Dwindling audiences and the developments of 2020 forced him to ax The X Factor, perhaps the biggest show still on the air, so Cowell is now looking for fresh ideas.
He might be making a return to his second favorite hobby, after music and, no, it’s not insulting people live on camera – though that will probably also play a huge part: cars. According to unnamed sources speaking to British tabloid The Sun, Cowell is looking to get a Top Gear-like show off the ground as we speak.
Cowell is famous for his love of two-wheels, mostly electric bicycles, but he’s also known as somewhat of a passionate car collector. He did two appearances on Top Gear in the past, and that may or may not have played a part in his decision to go for a similar format. Apparently, as of the moment of press, he’s working on the exact format and looking for talent and producers.
As per the unnamed source, the decision to go for a car show was a “no-brainer.” “Simon has always been a huge car lover – and a car show is always something he has been interested in doing,” the tipster shares. “[He] loves talking cars. He has been approached by a number of well-known car experts and racing drivers wanting to partner with him over the years. Right now there feels like an especially large appetite.”
Considering Cowell was most recently in the news for his back-breaking fall from an e-bike he had just purchased and whose manual he did not bother to read before hitting throttle, a “no-brainer” would have had him explore this seemingly undying passion of his for two-wheelers. Then again, cars are a good option as well. Say what you will about Cowell and his life choices, but he does make for good, entertaining TV.
Here’s a video of him on Top Gear, explaining to Jeremy Clarkson how he’s too old to be a guest on The X Factor (unless he got a facelift and some Botox), and then doing a lap that put him at the top of the show’s leaderboard.
