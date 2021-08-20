Rare, Half-Size Ferraris and Porsches Will Be Showcased at This Year's Junior Concours

5 World's Most Iconic Ferraris Are Coming to the Concours of Elegance This Fall

A 1991 Ferrari F40 owned by F1 racing driver Sir Stirling Moss will also make an appearance at the event, as well as a rare Ferrari 166 Inter. Inspired by their full-sized brothers, miniature Ferraris , Porsches, Jaguars, and other iconic vehicles can be admired in either a three-quarter-scale or half-size. Up to 20 cars, mostly hand-built, will form the Junior line-up this year, with shrunken pedal, petrol-powered, or electric wheelers on display.One of the attractions is going to be a Ferrari F40 that was treated to a full restoration and it is a very rare sight, with only five ever made. It was built by Agostini in the '90s and is powered by a small petrol engine.Another rarity is a 1984 Porsche 911 restored in 2019, which still has all its original parts. Only 200 units were built.All of the cars will have a shot at winning awards in categories such as “Best Electric Car”, “Best Pedal Car”, “Best Petrol Car”, “Most Original Car” and “Best Dressed”.Both parents and children will assume the roles of “Works Drivers” and mechanics during the Junior Concours on the last day of the show, at the Hampton Court Palace. This year’s Concours of Elegance will take place between September 3 and September 5.Around 1,000 cars will be displayed during the three days of the event, including 95 British vehicles meant to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday. Bentley has polished some of its finest cars ever to roll out of the factory, with production years as early as 1926. Some of them might look familiar to the fans of the "Peaky Blinders" series, as they were featured in the production.A 1991 Ferrari F40 owned by F1 racing driver Sir Stirling Moss will also make an appearance at the event, as well as a rare Ferrari 166 Inter.