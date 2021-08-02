World's Most Iconic Ferraris Are Coming to the Concours of Elegance This Fall

The Concours of Elegance will once again bring together a selection of 60 of the rarest cars ever created. This year, visitors will get the chance to feast their eyes on some of the world's finest Ferraris at Hampton Court Palace. Among them, a 1991 Ferrari F40, which was owned by F1 racing driver Sir Stirling Moss, will also make an appearance.
A rare 1950 Ferrari 166 Inter, one of three Stabilimenti Farina cabriolet 166s built, will be on display at this year's "Main Concours." It was the car that debuted at the 1950 Paris Motor Show. The engine, built by Gioacchino Colombo, used a dual distributor and coil ignition system and produced 110 hp at 6,000 RPM.
Next to the Ferrari 166 Inter will be a striking 1954 Ferrari 250 GT Europa, the only right-hand-drive variant of all the 30 made. This particular model was purchased by its current owner in 1971, and has since received thorough mechanical repair and restoration with the goal of preserving its uniqueness. The car has competed in club racing, three Tour Auto events, and the famous Mille Miglia.
Alongside the Ferrari 250 GT Europa, visitors will get to see a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé. Presented at the 1958 Paris Motor Show, with coachwork by Pininfarina, the model was seen as a more civilised version of their sporty Berlinetta 250 MM. The engine was a 3.0-litre Colombo V12 that produced 240 hp at 7,000 RPM.
This year's Concours of Elegance will also see on display an original and unrestored 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB. Jean-Paul Belmondo, a well-known French actor, bought the car new in 1965. Finished in a deep maroon, the vehicle is an early short nose two-cam variant of the 275 GTB, which was kept in remarkable condition.
The star of the show will be a 1991 Ferrari F40 which was delivered new to F1 racing driver Sir Stirling Moss. At the time of its introduction, the Ferrari F40 was the company's fastest, most powerful, and most expensive car. Its low weight and powerful 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine have successfully earned it a place in the exclusive 200 mph (322 kph) club.
These and more iconic Ferrari models will be joined by a total of around 1,000 cars that will be featured in a number of special events, such as a Gulf vs. Martini celebration, a showcase of unique or bespoke modern rarities in the Future Classics class, and a line-up of the greatest coachbuilt Rolls-Royces.
Those who don't want to miss the spectacular collection of Ferraris and the special displays can already get their tickets to the Concours of Elegance. The event will take place this fall, between the 3rd and 5th of September.
