Ferrari 348 TS Is More Than Meets the Eye, Feels Perfect for Your Inner Child

There's a good chance that most of us have dreamed about owning or driving a Ferrari at least once. But we all know that such a feat requires a serious bank account. While there are ways around that minor inconvenience, any shortcut you'll take will most likely take away from the Ferrari experience.
Right now you can go out and rent a Ferrari for a day, or even for a few laps around a racetrack. That's the easiest way to live the Ferrari life without having to spend north of $100,000 for one. There's always the option to look at the cheaper models, such as the Mondial. But if you're more into the thrill of driving and not the showoff potential, you might be better off with a sportier vehicle instead.
Does Agostini ring a bell to you? Well, if you've ever seen their products before, you know that they have a nice selection of vehicles for your inner child. Their Junior supercar replicas resemble some of the coolest cars ever built, but there is a catch. There's no fancy V12 involved here. The Agostini Ferrari 348 TS uses a four-stroke Briggs and Stratton motor that's only capable of about 3.5 horsepower.
That would be terrible if we were talking about a full-size car. But this Junior vehicle is only 90 inches (230 cm) long, 39 inches (100 cm) wide and it has a height of 27 inches (70 cm). With that in mind, this only weighs 198 lbs (90 kg). So it isn't going to rocket off the line or be capable of cruising at highway speeds. But it should be amazing for your kids to drive around the house or an improvised go-kart track.
This little exotic is located in Belgium, and you might be able to get it for cheap. The highest bid stands at €1,700 ($2,020), with four more days to go before the auction is over. But odds are that this is going to sell for a lot more than just that. And the reason I'm saying that is because a slightly more powerful Junior Testarossa sold for $27,900 a few years ago. If the 348 TS is not to your taste, there is a wide selection of other cars available as well. You could get a Junior F1 car, a 1986 Porsche 911, or even a Lamborghini Countach. A full list of vehicles is available on the manufacturer's website.
Does Agostini ring a bell to you? Well, if you've ever seen their products before, you know that they have a nice selection of vehicles for your inner child. Their Junior supercar replicas resemble some of the coolest cars ever built, but there is a catch. There's no fancy V12 involved here. The Agostini Ferrari 348 TS uses a four-stroke Briggs and Stratton motor that's only capable of about 3.5 horsepower.
That would be terrible if we were talking about a full-size car. But this Junior vehicle is only 90 inches (230 cm) long, 39 inches (100 cm) wide and it has a height of 27 inches (70 cm). With that in mind, this only weighs 198 lbs (90 kg). So it isn't going to rocket off the line or be capable of cruising at highway speeds. But it should be amazing for your kids to drive around the house or an improvised go-kart track.
This little exotic is located in Belgium, and you might be able to get it for cheap. The highest bid stands at €1,700 ($2,020), with four more days to go before the auction is over. But odds are that this is going to sell for a lot more than just that. And the reason I'm saying that is because a slightly more powerful Junior Testarossa sold for $27,900 a few years ago. If the 348 TS is not to your taste, there is a wide selection of other cars available as well. You could get a Junior F1 car, a 1986 Porsche 911, or even a Lamborghini Countach. A full list of vehicles is available on the manufacturer's website.