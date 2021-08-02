Ferrari 812 GTS Novitec N-Largo Is Tuning Done Right

Two Spacecraft Are Set to Have a Double Meeting With Our Hellish Neighbour Venus

The exhaust system has bumped the output and torque of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine from 800 PS (788 HP / 588 kW ) and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft), to 840 PS (828 HP / 618 kW) and 751 Nm (554 lb-ft). The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has dropped by 0.2 to 2.8 seconds, and top speed has increased from 340 to 345 kph (211-214 mph). We probably know what you’re about to say next, and yes, it has been featured before, yet this time, the renowned tuner has said that it is limited to only 18 cars worldwide. So, if you want and can afford it, then you’d better reach out to them and place a deposit as soon as possible.Now, when it comes to the exterior design of this 812 GTS , Novitec has done quite a few things to it. For one, it features a widebody kit, developed in collaboration with Vittorio Strosek, with the add-ons made of carbon fiber and tweaked in the wind tunnel to enhance the aerodynamics of the car, dubbed as “one of the world’s fastest drop-top” machines.We’ll get to the oily bits in a minute, but first we have to tell you that it also gets the hood, side mirror caps, and taillamp surrounds made of the same lightweight material, and a set of wide rims signed by Vossen. The alloys measure 10x21 inches at the front and 12.5x22 inches at the rear axle, and are hugged by 275/30 and 335/25 tires respectively.These, together with a lowering kit that brings the whole body down by around 35 mm (1.4 in), contribute to the revised stance of the Italian supercar . Drivers can also lift the vehicle’s nose at the push of a button to clear speedbumps or steep driveways, and with the aftermarket exhaust system, which can be combined with 110 mm (4.3 in) polished stainless or matte black tailpipes, bystanders will definitely notice it more.The exhaust system has bumped the output and torque of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine from 800 PS (788/ 588) and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft), to 840 PS (828 HP / 618 kW) and 751 Nm (554 lb-ft). The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has dropped by 0.2 to 2.8 seconds, and top speed has increased from 340 to 345 kph (211-214 mph).

