Here's the 2022 Formula 1 Car Before You're Supposed to See it

The 2021 Formula 1 championship is well underway, with seven out of 23 races completed as of June. We were supposed to see a pack of next-generation single-seaters hit the track this year, but the FIA pushed back the regulation changes to 2022. Yet here we are taking our first glance at next year's monoposto before we were supposed to.
Thanks to a pair of leaked images posted by Italian website LiveGP, we get a sneak peek at the 2022 F1 race car, which carries notable changes over the outgoing design. The upper section of the single-seater boasts smoother surfaces, while side pods, side skirts, and rear wing showcase swoopy lines.
The wing itself seems a bit smaller than before, while the front wing sports large arrow-shaped endplates. Both elements suggest that FIA is preparing big updates on the aerodynamic front. The bargeboards seen on the current car are gone.
The cockpit area appears to be about the same, sporting the Halo protection concept introduced for 2018. Yes, I know most of you don't like how it looks and the fact that it basically put an end to old-school open-cockpit racing, but it's not going away anytime soon. Safety comes first.
In case you're wondering, this single-seater doesn't belong to a specific team. The "F1 2022" and "F1 Authentics" logos suggest it is a presentation model created for the car's official debut, likely scheduled in early 2022.
We don't have to wait for another six months to see it, but this prototype is missing its wheels. And that's a big deal because F1 cars will drive on much larger wheels starting 2022. Specifically, rim size will increase from 13 to 18 inches to go with the new ground-effects-oriented design.
Keep in mind that not every F1 car will look exactly like this in 2022. Since Formula 1 isn't a spec series, teams will have some liberty to alter certain elements in their quest for aerodynamic supremacy. So we might see a few interesting and unique add-ons on certain cars.
It's too early to think about the 2022 season now, but eight teams have already confirmed entries, including Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, Red Bull Racing, and Aston Martin. The FIA also confirmed 18 Grand Prix races for 2022. There are no dates to run by, but the season will debut in Australia and will come to a close in Brazil. Next year will see the inaugural Miami Grand Prix take place at Hard Rock Stadium Circuit in Florida.
Meanwhile, get ready to be a part of the 2021 Formula 1 season with Codemaster's F1 2021 videogame, set to debut in July. Check out the latest teaser.
