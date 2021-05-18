5 Several Formula 1 Teams Set to Take Part in 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

McLaren Will Run This Bespoke Gulf-Inspired F1 Livery at the Monaco Grand Prix

As far as their drivers are concerned, Norris has looked more competitive than Ricciardo so far, but the Australian is clearly still getting used to his new car after coming over from Renault last year. The team will run this iconic one-off blue and orange livery, inspired by the Gulf color scheme . The cars will wear this livery for the entire race weekend (20-23 May), as will Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo—on their race suits. Even their helmets will feature bespoke retro designs.This marks only the second time a McLaren race car has carried these colors, after a blue and fluorescent orange McLaren F1 GTR finished second at the 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours.“This will be McLaren’s homage to Gulf’s celebrated race car design. We’re enormous fans of brave and bold design, and the striking Gulf blue is among the most loved liveries in racing, a celebrated piece of culture which transcends the world of motorsport,” said McLaren Racing chief exec Zak Brown.Meanwhile, Lando Norris called the livery “beautiful,” adding that his car (and Ricciardo’s) will be the best-looking on the grid “by a very long way.” As far as we’re concerned, he may very well be right, although the Ferraris always tend to look good in F1.Even fans can get in on the action by purchasing items belonging to a bespoke range of merchandise inspired by the design of the Gulf liveried MCL35M. These items include both team wear and lifestyle clothing. Unfortunately, most of the Gulf-inspired merch appears to have been sold out.McLaren has looked quite good on the track so far this season, having amassed a total of 65 constructors' points after four Grand Prix. It currently ranks third, behind Mercedes and Red Bull, and is five points clear of Ferrari.As far as their drivers are concerned, Norris has looked more competitive than Ricciardo so far, but the Australian is clearly still getting used to his new car after coming over from Renault last year.

