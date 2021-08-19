Ferrari Allegedly Prepping One-off Supercar, Its Name Was Leaked Online

Ferrari is allegedly working on a new one-off, and its name has already leaked online. This time, the one-off project is claimed to be based on the F8 Tributo and called SP48 Unica. The name was leaked on Instagram in the form of an image of the model's name with a specific font.
The F8 Tributo uses a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that provides 710 hp and 770 Nm (568 lb.-ft.) of torque, which means that the one-off will provide over 700 hp. At this point, the link between the F8 and the SP48 has not been confirmed by company officials or even insiders.
Some of Ferrari's Special Projects never get a public presentation, while others do, so we cannot know at this point what will happen to the SP48 Unica. Three years ago, Ferrari made the SP38, which was based on the 488 GTB. At the time, the coach-built supercar was unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
The one-off from 2018 has a multi-million-euro price tag, but the information has not been confirmed by its owner, a customer named Deborah, or company officials. The name of the customer was determined after it was featured on the dash and the rear end of the Ferrari SP38. Estimates place the price tag somewhere between three and four million euros ($3.5 to $4.6 million).
Meanwhile, there is no word on how much the SP48 will cost its owner, what it is based on, and when it will be unveiled. Since it is a one-off coach-built car, it will be customized to the owner's requirements, and it is expected to feature design cues that pay homage to classic Ferrari models.
A search through the Ferrari Chat forum resulted in someone claiming to be the future owner of the car. Under the cover of a username that does not give any hint of their identity, the user explained that a different name was first requested for the vehicle, but it was denied.
The said user wanted to use Roman numerals to name the car, inspired by how Super Bowl games are numbered and as a nod to Rome and Italy, but he claims to have been told that Ferrari will never use Roman numerals to name any of its models. On a different thread, the user stated that he never confirmed the name of the upcoming one-off, which is true if we look at their posts.
The alleged owner of the upcoming SP48 Unica also claims that whoever first posted the name does not have any approval to do so, nor direct knowledge of the matter. The Italian company will probably refrain from commenting on the topic.
Some of Ferrari's Special Projects never get a public presentation, while others do, so we cannot know at this point what will happen to the SP48 Unica. Three years ago, Ferrari made the SP38, which was based on the 488 GTB. At the time, the coach-built supercar was unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
The one-off from 2018 has a multi-million-euro price tag, but the information has not been confirmed by its owner, a customer named Deborah, or company officials. The name of the customer was determined after it was featured on the dash and the rear end of the Ferrari SP38. Estimates place the price tag somewhere between three and four million euros ($3.5 to $4.6 million).
Meanwhile, there is no word on how much the SP48 will cost its owner, what it is based on, and when it will be unveiled. Since it is a one-off coach-built car, it will be customized to the owner's requirements, and it is expected to feature design cues that pay homage to classic Ferrari models.
A search through the Ferrari Chat forum resulted in someone claiming to be the future owner of the car. Under the cover of a username that does not give any hint of their identity, the user explained that a different name was first requested for the vehicle, but it was denied.
The said user wanted to use Roman numerals to name the car, inspired by how Super Bowl games are numbered and as a nod to Rome and Italy, but he claims to have been told that Ferrari will never use Roman numerals to name any of its models. On a different thread, the user stated that he never confirmed the name of the upcoming one-off, which is true if we look at their posts.
The alleged owner of the upcoming SP48 Unica also claims that whoever first posted the name does not have any approval to do so, nor direct knowledge of the matter. The Italian company will probably refrain from commenting on the topic.