Here’s a Brand New Ferrari SF90 Stradale Being Dropped from the Carrier Upon Delivery

Talk about a bad day on the job. For all those days when you dropped your cup of coffee, filled to the brim with hot, sweet, life-giving liquid, just as you were about to sit down at your desk, this guy has got you beat.
According to CarScoops, the driver of a car carrier in Brazil got into a huge spot of trouble last week, just as he was delivering a brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale to the undoubtedly-exited owner, at the end of many months of waiting. The delivery went through, but not in the way it was supposed to.
Somehow, a camera was on hand to capture the shocking moment and, as these things go, it ended up on the Internet. You can see the video at the bottom of the page: it shows a bright yellow Stradale already on the ramp of the carrier, with the worker fussing about. He then gets off the carrier and proceeds to lower the ramp, but it gives way unexpectedly, sending the car crashing to the ground.
The height was not considerable, but still, a Ferrari is not built for this kind of drop. According to the same media outlet, the owner is some sort of pharma boss who lives in Brazil. Because of the country’s high import taxes and the specs on the Stradale, the final cost was of $1.5 million, or roughly twice the amount the price of the same car in the U.S.
Amid speculation about the damage to the underbody and / or the suspension, and God knows where else on the Stradale, Joao Adibe, a businessman who does work in healthcare as a provider, posted a pic on social media, of a similar Stradale, with a very intriguing caption. “So beautiful… It looks like it fell from the sky!,” he wrote, adding the #FlyNow caption. His followers were duly amused, remarking how the fall wasn’t from the sky, but from the carrier.
Still, if Adibe is telling the truth, that means there was only minimal damage to the car, if at all. In turn, this means you can enjoy the sheer absurdity of what’s happening in the video below without feeling in the slightest guilty.
