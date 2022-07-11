Toyota GR Supra Drag Races BMW M140i, They're on the Same Level

The Toyota GR Supra will be celebrating its fourth anniversary in about six months from now. And still, some people disregard it for using technology developed by BMW. Sure, chances are that most of those people haven't driven a BMW or a Supra before, but that's just how they feel about the car. Today's drag race is a match-up between the GR Supra and an M140i, and it should be quite interesting to see how it unfolds.

13 photos