Lowered Honda Ridgeline Gets a Ton of CGI Tuning Goodies, It's an Uncommon Custom

Still the first and currently only foray into the “heartland of the North American automotive way of life,” the Honda Ridgeline has always been considered an outsider. Alas, that also makes it an interesting target when trying to stand out in the mid-size pickup truck crowd.
Just two generations of Ridgelines have been developed and produced by Honda since late 2004, with the original YK1 iteration spanning the 2006 to 2014 model years. That makes it susceptible to owner transformations – some people have had it for enough time to fall in love with its quirks but may still want to keep it as fresh as possible.
At least one of them found the perfect method to achieve that goal and is now preparing it to jump from hauling the owner’s rad motorcycles to becoming the star point of attraction itself. With a little help from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, he has prepared a swanky yet rare CGI-to-reality transformation.
In his own words, “sometimes I get to do really cool rendering commissions, like (this) idea of a subtly stylized Honda Ridgeline to tackle the streets.” Certainly, not many mid-size pickup truck fans would choose to go that way, as “this is not a common platform to modify, which made things a lot more interesting!” And it sure sounded like a dare, right?
So, as a pre-build visualization project, this all-black Honda Ridgeline ended up lowered as part of the digital murdered-out niche. Plus, it is also complete with a subtle front lip and rear diffuser setup, new side skirts, a dual exhaust, four crimson bucket seats, and a bespoke grille with a red Honda logo. Naturally, that was not the end of the digital project, and the Ridgeline will one day be riding on Volk Racing Rays TE37s wrapped with Toyo R888 high-performance tires.
At least one of them found the perfect method to achieve that goal and is now preparing it to jump from hauling the owner’s rad motorcycles to becoming the star point of attraction itself. With a little help from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, he has prepared a swanky yet rare CGI-to-reality transformation.
In his own words, “sometimes I get to do really cool rendering commissions, like (this) idea of a subtly stylized Honda Ridgeline to tackle the streets.” Certainly, not many mid-size pickup truck fans would choose to go that way, as “this is not a common platform to modify, which made things a lot more interesting!” And it sure sounded like a dare, right?
So, as a pre-build visualization project, this all-black Honda Ridgeline ended up lowered as part of the digital murdered-out niche. Plus, it is also complete with a subtle front lip and rear diffuser setup, new side skirts, a dual exhaust, four crimson bucket seats, and a bespoke grille with a red Honda logo. Naturally, that was not the end of the digital project, and the Ridgeline will one day be riding on Volk Racing Rays TE37s wrapped with Toyo R888 high-performance tires.